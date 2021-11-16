Of all the original series announced and confirmed during the 2021 Disney+ Day celebration, one likely less recognizable to casual subscribers is Echo.

A spin-off from (and chronological follow-up to) Marvel’s Hawkeye series, Echo is one of the pre-announced titles that superhero fans knew the least about heading into Disney+ Day, but it’s already shaping up to be one of the studio’s most interesting Phase Four projects. Echo will showcase a groundbreaking new hero and could even bring back characters from Netflix’s Daredevil series, a rumored maneuver that grows buzzier by the day.

Here’s everything we know so far about Echo, from its release date to its cast and plot.

What is the Echo release date?

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo in Marvel’s Hawkeye. Marvel Studios

Echo does not have an official release date. That said, we do know that the series is not only currently being written but also already has its lead actor cast. Therefore, assuming the show goes into production in 2022, Marvel fans should probably look for Echo to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

That’s provided the project doesn’t hit any major, unexpected snags between now and then.

Who is in the Echo cast?

Echo will be led by actor Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, a character that will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series.

Outside of Cox, it is not yet known who else will star in Echo. A number of rumors and fan theories do suggest, however, that the series will feature appearances from both Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Charlie Cox (no relation) as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, reprising their roles from Marvel’s Netflix series Daredevil.

Kingpin and Daredevil both play important roles in Maya Lopez’s origin story in the comics, which is why many believe they’ll appear in the Echo series. But for the time being, Cox and D’Onofrio’s involvement remains little more than hearsay.

What is the plot of Echo?

Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo bathed in red light in Marvel’s first Hawkeye trailer. Marvel Studios

No official plot details from Echo have been released yet. It seems safe to assume that the series will pick back up with Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez following the events of Hawkeye, which in turn means that Echo’s story will likely depend on how the character’s arc concludes in Hawkeye.

How can you watch Echo?

Echo will be a Disney+ exclusive series, which means only the streaming service’s paid subscribers will be able to watch its episodes.

Is there a trailer for Echo?

Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios

There is no trailer for Echo, as the series has yet to start filming. However, the show’s titular character (played by Alaqua Cox) appears in Marvel’s Hawkeye, so at least fans don’t have to wait until Echo to see Maya Lopez in action in the MCU.