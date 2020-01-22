The Skywalker Saga didn't actually end with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, because the new trailer for the final season of The Clone Wars hints that there are still plenty of surprises to come. The Season 7 teaser hints at the ultimate fate of fan-favorite, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano. It also teases at a final confrontation between her and Maul, which could spell doom for Ahsoka. Despite some time travel shenanigans from Star Wars Rebels, is The Clone Wars Season 7 where Ahsoka Tano dies?

Disney released the trailer for The Clone Wars Season 7 Wednesday morning, and the most prominent event teased is no doubt another confrontation between Ahsoka Tano and Maul that takes place around the same time as Revenge of the Sith. Does this explain how and why Tano's voice was among the many voices of dead Jedi that helped bolster Rey's strength in her final confrontation against Emperor Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker. Does this trailer want us to think that Maul kills Ahsoka in this final duel?

Here's what we do know about Maul and Ahsoka Tano's timelines:

Maul dies about 2 years before the Battle of Yavin (2 BBY) in a duel against Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine, as shown in the Star Wars Rebels episode "Twin Suns." The last we saw of Ahsoka was in the epilogue to Star Wars Rebels when she leaves Lothal with Sabine Wren circa 5 ABY to search for Ezra Bridger.

In short, based on Star Wars' two major animated series, both of these characters survive whatever confrontation we're looking at here. So on some level, their duel in The Clone Wars Season 7 feels a bit like Palpatine and Yoda fighting in Revenge of the Sith. We know this hero and villain survive to do more things in the future, neither one of them can die in this battle, therefore reducing the stakes of the fight. However, Ahsoka's personal timeline is hardly that neat.

Ahsoka Tano duels Darth Vader during 'Star Wars Rebels'.

The Rebels Season 2 finale "Twilight of the Apprentice" ended with a duel between Darth Vader and Ahsoka Tano in 3 BBY. They were both seemingly trapped in a temple on Malachor while Ezra Bridger and his companions escaped. A figure that resembled Ahsoka appeared in the epilogue to that episode, but most fans thought she might've died. It wasn't explained until years later towards the end of Season 4 when Ezra Bridger pulled her out of time and into the World Between Worlds.

The events presented in the final season of The Clone Wars, however, take place long before all of this. Most of the events involving Ahsoka Tano and Maul happen during the Siege of Mandalore, previously only presented in the Ahsoka novel and mentioned in The Mandalorian. Maul has taken over Mandalore and gained leadership of Death Watch. Ahsoka is given command over an army of clone troopers led by Rex and leads them into battle, with the ultimate end overlapping with Order 66 and the finale to Revenge of the Sith.

Ahsoka Tano is the furthest thing from safe, but can The Clone Wars finally explain what happens to her in the end?

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 will be 12 episodes long and begin airing weekly on Disney+ February 21, 2020.