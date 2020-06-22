Captain Marvel 2 leak hints Marvel could poach a Mandalorian director

As Disney continues to develop live-action Star Wars and Marvel shows for its streaming service, one director’s name keeps popping up amid the chatter: Deborah Chow. Having successfully directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, her next big project is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Now, a new leak suggests that she’s also being eyed to helm a major Marvel movie in the MCU’s Phase Four.

A leak from MCU Cosmic implies that Marvel Studios is courting Chow for “multiple potential projects.” Granted, the site hasn't been all that reliable before, so it's best to take this rumor with a grain of salt until official sources confirm, but speculation surrounding Chow's involvement with the MCU is still interesting.

It’s possible Chow could direct any number of TV episodes for Marvel’s growing Disney+ slate. But with her impressive resume, the next logical step would be to promote her to big-time MCU projects, right?

There are a number of upcoming MCU shows and movies alike in need of a director. However, MCU Cosmic speculates that Chow could potentially direct Captain Marvel 2. Presumably, Chow's potential Marvel project would come after she’s done with post-production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, so this timing works out too.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If the leak proves true, then Chow’s involvement with the Captain Marvel sequel would mark the second MCU film directed solely by a woman (The Eternals being the first with Chloé Zhao, while the first Captain Marvel film was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck). Marvel Studios hasn’t had a great track record with inclusion and diversity. Chow helming Captain Marvel 2, would be another step in the right direction.

Chow has spent most of her career directing television, primarily of the sci-fi variety, including Fear the Walking Dead, American Gods, Mr. Robot, and The Vampire Diaries. She’s no stranger to the Marvel universe, having directed episodes of Netflix’s now-canceled Iron Fist and Jessica Jones. For The Mandalorian, she directed Season 1’s “The Sin” and the penultimate episode, titled “The Reckoning,” which were both action-packed highlights

That's a tremendous track record, and it would be pretty great to see what she could bring to a big-budget film like Captain Marvel 2.

'Captain Marvel 2' is scheduled for 2022. Marvel

Marvel is clearly looking for a female director to helm this project, whether it’s Chow or not. Previously, Game of Thrones and Westworld director Michelle MacLaren was also floated as a possibility to direct Captain Marvel 2.

It’s unclear what the plot for Captain Marvel 2 is at this point or when the movie is set to begin filming. So it’s a safe bet that an official director won’t be confirmed for some time. However, the film is currently scheduled to be released in 2022, which gives Chow plenty of time to complete any pending projects before officially joining the MCU.