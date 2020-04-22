Avengers 5 leaks tease a shocking Captain Marvel 2 twist

Even with the recent spate of movie delays, Marvel Studios continues to announce official premiere dates for its upcoming blockbusters. A couple weeks ago, Captain Marvel 2 was given an official premiere date: July 8, 2022. While the hunt for a director continues, a new rumor has suggested the sequel may play a pivotal role in the future of the MCU and the Avengers.

According to MCU Cosmic, the Captain Marvel sequel will set up Avengers 5, with Captain Marvel as become the de facto leader of the Avengers. While a lot could change given that we're still two years away from the movie's release, here's what it might mean for Captain Marvel 2 and the MCU at large.

A Captain Marvel prologue to Avengers 5 most likely means the Kree/Skrull conflict will play a major role in upcoming MCU movies. The post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far from Home hinted at this, by revealing Nick Fury and Maria Hill were actually Skrull aliens in disguise. It's unclear how long they've infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D., but it's certainly something only Carol Danvers can handle.

Skrulls Soren and Talos from the end of Far From Home. Marvel Entertainment

That wasn't the only eye-popping claim in this latest batch of alleged Avengers 5 leaks. Jon Watts, who helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequel Far From Home, is rumored to direct the next Avengers movie. This would be a wild shift in tone from the no-holds-barred epic grandeur of the Russo Brothers' work on the previous Avengers movies. As Marvel's go-to Spider-Man director, it also could mean Spider-Man and Captain Marvel becoming the new two-man leadership team, like Iron Man and Captain America before them.

Captain Marvel and Spider-Man in Endgame. Marvel Entertainment

As the Avengers welcome a new wave of members, the Watts's teen-friendly vision could be just the changeup the MCU deserves. After the one-two punch of Infinity War and Endgame, a jumpstart of the whimsical comic book action at Marvel's core would be a welcome palate cleanser.

While firmly in the realm of rumor, the report does provide an opportunity to re-evaluate where the MCU stands, and where it can go. While the Avengers movies so far have been focused on saving Earth (more or less,) a Captain Marvel establishing movie could expand the scope of the Avengers to the universe itself, especially considering the MCU's foray into The Eternals. Regardless of where the film goes, it's going to be vastly different than before, and probably for the better.