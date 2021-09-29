Book of Boba Fett release date poster fixes a Mandalorian Season 2 mistake

Finally, after months of no updates, Boba Fett re-emerges yet again. While the post-credits scene of the Mandalorian Season 2 finale revealed his spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, would be coming at some point in 2021, there was no sign as to when.

Thankfully, that all changed as Lucasfilm announced a release date with a new poster for the upcoming series.

While The Book of Boba Fett will debut on December 29 (talk about cutting that 2021 release date close), the poster tells a much more optimistic story: Though Boba Fett may be getting old, he’s not done bounty hunting just yet. And, if we look closely at the condition of his helmet, it reveals the new Star Wars series may resolve a Mandalorian error.

The official poster and release date for The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

Fans of Boba Fett were hopeful he would appear in The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere, but that was only half true. Cobb Vanth appeared in Boba’s armor, but Boba himself didn’t appear — until the last few seconds of the episode.

But just seeing Boba’s armor was enough for most fans. However, this wasn’t the Mandalorian armor we had grown to love. It was scuffed, dented, and the paint was chipping. It looked like it had survived a trip into the stomach of a Sarlacc — and that’s because it had.

Later in the season, when Boba got his armor back, he refurbished it a bit, giving it a new paint job. So in the new poster, why does it look all banged up again?

Boba’s spiffed-up armor from late in The Mandalorian Season 2. Lucasfilm

When Boba takes over Jabba’s place as head of his crime ring, you may think that he, like Jabba, will be a passive leader, relaxing and forcing galactic princesses to wear metal bikinis. However, Boba’s dented armor proves that though he may now be a crime lord, he’s still a bounty hunter, and he’s not afraid to do his own dirty work.

The state of Boba’s armor means The Book of Boba Fett will finally fix what The Mandalorian Season 2 veered away from: good old-fashioned bounty hunting. Now that Din Djarin is occupied with Grogu and the remaining Empire remnants, The Book of Boba Fett will bring live-action Star Wars back to its humble beginnings.

With only a few more months left to wait until the premiere of this series, we won’t have to speculate about the longtime fan-favorite character much longer. Boba Fett is just a simple man trying to make his way through this galaxy, and now we get to follow him along the way.