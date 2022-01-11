The first two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett have already shed some light on how the famous bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison) went from falling into a Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi to being the Tatooine hermit he was introduced as in The Mandalorian Season 2. Fortunately, The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 also left a lot for the series’ third episode to explore, including the ramifications of one important Star Wars character’s reintroduction.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ debut of The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3, from its premiere date to the show’s complete release schedule.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 release date?

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 premieres on Wednesday, January 12.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 release time?

The Book of Boba Fett is finally shining a spotlight on Star Wars’ most famed bounty hunter. Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 becomes available to stream on Wednesday, January 12 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I watch The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3?

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 will only be available to watch on Disney+. The series is a Disney+ exclusive title, which means only the service’s paid subscribers can stream it.

How long is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3?

The official runtime for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 hasn’t been revealed. The show’s first episode clocked in at just 39 minutes, while its second installment boasted a much longer 53-minute runtime. So it’s difficult to predict exactly how long The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 will be.

However, it seems fair to assume that the runtime for the series’ third episode will likely fall somewhere in the 40-50 minute range.

What is The Book of Boba Fett’s release schedule?

“I intend to rule with respect.” Lucasfilm

Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett is comprised of seven episodes, which Disney and Lucasfilm are releasing weekly on Wednesdays. Only four episodes of the season will remain following the premiere of Episode 3. Here’s the release schedule for the series’ remaining five installments:

Chapter 3 — January 12

Chapter 4 — January 19

Chapter 5 — January 26

Chapter 6 — February 2

Chapter 7 — February 9

Is there a Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 trailer?

Lucasfilm rarely releases episodic teasers for its Disney+ originals, so no specific trailer for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 has been released yet. But there are still plenty of scenes featured in previous trailers that weren’t in the show’s first two episodes, which may give us an idea of what to expect from the series this week.

Feel free to watch some of the show’s previous trailers below.