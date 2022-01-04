Boba Fett leak may reveal a cameo bigger than Luke in Mandalorian Season 2

The Book of Boba Fett is the kind of show that Star Wars fans have long wanted to see. Not only is the new Disney+ series focusing on a fan-favorite character like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), but it’s also diving headfirst into Tatooine’s criminal underworld. Now, according to one ongoing rumor, the show may give Star Wars fans even more of what they want.

There’s a new crime lord in town. Lucasfilm

An Old Rival — The Sun reports that none other than Harrison Ford will make a surprise cameo appearance as Han Solo in the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett. The outlet claims that Ford dedicated three days in London to filming a surprise scene in the Disney+ series, which will be set prior to Han Solo’s demise in 2015’s The Force Awakens and will use de-aging technology to fit Ford’s performance to the Star Wars timeline.

This is a fun rumor, but it should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Lucasfilm has done a good job of keeping Book of Boba Fett leaks from spilling online, and the studio hasn’t given us any indication that a cameo of this magnitude will be included in the Disney+ series. That said, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors of Han Solo appearing in The Book of Boba Fett.

Harrison Ford as Han Solo in 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens. Lucasfilm

Solo’s Return — In late December, leaker Nick Santos tweeted that Harrison Ford will be appearing as Han Solo in Book of Boba Fett with an appearance that’s apparently “very similar” to Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) surprise cameo at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. For whatever it’s worth, The Sun’s report lines up well with Santos’ tweet.

And when it comes to Original Trilogy characters who could logically appear in The Book of Boba Fett, none work quite as well as Han Solo. Not only does Han have a history with the former bounty hunter, but he has enough connections to Star Wars’ criminal underworld to warrant some kind of appearance.

Of course, Han’s connections to the show’s titular character and central setting don’t automatically mean that he has to appear in The Book of Boba Fett either.

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1. Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — If Harrison Ford really does reprise his role as Han Solo in The Book of Boba Fett, it’ll be the first time the actor has played the beloved Star Wars character since The Rise of Skywalker. Ford made a very brief appearance as Solo in that divisive 2019 film, which many fans understandably believed would be his last.

Now these reports suggest that Ford’s time as Han Solo may not be done yet. Fortunately, Star Wars fans only have to wait a few more weeks before they get to find out just how accurate these rumors actually are.