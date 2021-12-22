Book of Boba Fett leak allegedly reveals an earth-shattering cameo

Star Wars loves a shocking reveal. Heck, “I am your father” could be the biggest reveal in film history. But now that Star Wars is primarily focused on television, how can that same energy be channeled into a shorter medium? The Mandalorian Season 2 showed that the solution is to go big. Really big.

The finale of Season 2 featured Mando becoming the rightful owner of the Darksaber, but it also included the stunning de-aged appearance of Luke Skywalker, who arrived to take care of Grogu and see him through his Jedi training. But a new leak suggests he might not be the only original series character making an appearance.

According to leaker Nick Santos, Han Solo may show up in The Book of Boba Fett. Santos tweeted that Harrison Ford may reprise his role as Han Solo in a form similar to Mark Hamill’s role as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian.

Santos claims he’s heard this from multiple sources, which is surprising considering how few leaks there have been from the Book of Boba Fett set. This is probably thanks to the secluded shooting set and a crackdown on rumormongering, but this one carries more credence because of Lucasfilm’s recent actions.

Luke Skywalker’s appearance in The Mandalorian left much to be desired. Lucasfilm

After the underwhelming de-aging of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian, a YouTuber created a revised take that was so much better Lucasfilm went out and hired him. Why would the company bring him aboard unless they were planning on doing more de-aging in the future?

Of course, that could instead mean that we’ll be seeing more of Luke. That would mesh with the claims that The Book of Boba Fett will serve as “The Mandalorian Season 2.5,” as some leaks have suggested. But with Boba Fett being a bounty hunter who’s taking over Jabba’s crime empire, the one original trilogy character he’s bound to cross paths with seems like it would be Han.

Could Han Solo come back from his (future) demise in The Force Awakens? Lucasfilm

This would be a huge reveal for the fandom, who bemoaned Han’s demise at the hands of his son in The Force Awakens. Bringing a younger Han back in all his snarky glory could be the key to bringing a whole new sector of Star Wars fans to this spinoff. It might not have Baby Yoda, but it could have both the most fearsome bounty hunter and his precious cargo from Empire Strikes Back.