Black Krrsantan: Boba Fett’s terrifying Wookie has a surprising Obi-Wan Kenobi connection

The galaxy is full of bad mamma jammas, and Star Wars fans have seen no shortage of scary figures. But in the most recent episode of The Book of Boba Fett, one of the most fearsome characters to ever carry a blaster makes the leap from Marvel’s Star Wars comics to live-action television.

Not only that, their appearance may only signal the arrival of yet another important character: rogue archaeologist Doctor Aphra. Both could play key roles when Obi-Wan Kenobi hits Disney+.

But never mind Aphra for now. There’s Black Krrsantan to worry about.

In Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett, Boba (Temeura Morrison) continues to assert his rule over Mos Espa, though its criminal elements still aren’t sold on him. A pair of Hutt siblings, simply known as the Twins, make their presence known and threaten to retake Mos Espa.

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE SCI-FI MOVIE? Tell us now for a chance to get paid to write an article for Inverse.

And then he walks in. Standing before Boba and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) is the ex-gladiator turned mercenary Black Krrsantan, also known as “Black K.” A broad-shouldered Wookie in obsidian fur and gold armor, Black Krrsantan is easily one the scariest characters in Star Wars history.

Meet Black Krrsantan, from The Book of Boba Fett. Scared yet? Lucasfilm

We all know how scary Chewbacca can be, but he’s one of the good guys. What if there was a Wookie that was meaner, bigger, and less inclined to seek neck scratches? You get Black Krrsantan. And he’s a threat to Boba Fett’s command of Mos Espa.

The two actually go back just a little bit, to the days of Darth Vader.

Black Krrsantan’s first appearance, in Star Wars #15, was a big one. Marvel Comics

“Do you find these terms acceptable, Black Krrsantan?”

Black Krrsantan’s story begins in the Marvel-published Star Wars #15 by Jason Aaron and Mark Mayhew. He’s a terrifying Wookie mercenary who’s asked by Jabba to hunt Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s in Krrsantan’s fight with Obi-Wan that “Black K” is left with a scar on his eye. Look closely and you’ll spot it in Book of Boba Fett. If you can’t see it, don’t worry; there’s a good chance Obi-Wan Kenobi will show Star Wars fans all the messy details.

After failing to capture Obi-Wan, Black Krrsantan leaves Tatooine for a time. He’s later hired by Darth Vader alongside Boba Fett. While Boba is assigned to pursue Luke Skywalker, Black Krrsantan is hired to find “an agent” of the Emperor. After his contract with Vader ends, Krrsantan willingly submits himself to gladiator pits.

Before they were enemies, Black Krrsantan and Boba Fett were hired together by Darth Vader. From Darth Vader #1. Marvel Comics

It’s there that Krrsantan meets Doctor Aphra, a rogue archaeologist employed by Darth Vader, and is met with an offer to join her on a heist of mob loot destined for the Imperial vaults. What follows is a long history of friendship and betrayal between Krrsantan and Aphra.

But Black Krrsantan’s full backstory goes even further than his employment by Jabba. As detailed in 2017’s Doctor Aphra Annual #1, Black Krrsantan was a disgraced Wookie who willingly submitted himself to the training of the Xonti Brothers, enterprising criminals who ran a lucrative pit fighting business. It was in the pits that Black Krrsantan honed his skills and earned a reputation for bloodlust.

Where is Doctor Aphra?

It’s unknown how Black Krrsantan came under the employ of the Twins on Mos Espa. But for now it seems he’s once again left Aphra’s side for a bigger payday, and now he finds himself on the business end of Boba’s rifle.

The two were never exactly friends. But now they’re definitely enemies, unless Boba has a bigger bank account than the Hutts.

Originally hired by Jabba the Hutt to hunt down Obi-Wan (above, from Star Wars #20), Black Krrsantan later came under the employ of Doctor Aphra, a rogue archaeologist who was initially hired by Darth Vader before turning on him. Marvel Comics

While Black Krrsantan’s intimidating presence is certain to make Book of Boba Fett a real treat, the possibility that Doctor Aphra isn’t far behind is what makes Black K’s introduction to live-action that much more compelling.

Back in 2019, Inverse’s Ryan Britt reported on a secret Marvel/Lucasfilm collaboration that maybe, just maybe, is a series centered on Doctor Aphra. Of course, that was before health measures complicated things.

Still, Black K’s appearance in Boba Fett means there’s nothing stopping more comic characters from showing up on the screen. Who else will make themselves known in The Book of Boba Fett? And will they stand with or against Fett? As Black Krrsantan makes clear, it’s not friendships, trust, or allegiances that rule the galaxy. It’s coin. And that can change everything in an instant.

As you can see, Doctor Aphra and Black Krrsantan’s relationship is... complicated. From Doctor Aphra #34. Marvel Comics