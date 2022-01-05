Boba Fett’s latest Solo reference may be more important than you think

The Book of Boba Fett wears its genre inspirations on its sleeve for all to see.

From its Godfather Part 2-esque structure to its Western-inspired flashbacks, the Disney+ series is pulling from different genres to tell a new story. That was clear in its premiere last week and is even more obvious in its second episode, which centers around a train attack that — were it not for the alien races and sci-fi technology — might as well have been pulled straight out of a Spaghetti Western.

But The Book of Boba Fett’s train sequence doesn’t just call to mind memorable Westerns like The Great Train Robbery. The episode’s biggest set piece also feels reminiscent of a similar scene in another, underrated Star Wars title — and there may be a reason for that.

A moment from the train heist in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2. Lucasfilm

Trade Routes — While the two sequences play out very differently, The Book of Boba Fett’s train attack feels similar to the failed coaxium heist in the first act of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Specifically, the way Boba (Temuera Morrison) and the Tusken Raiders make their way across the top of the train in The Book of Boba Fett is visually reminiscent of the fight that plays out atop the conveyex in Solo. The attack in Boba Fett also, notably, ends with the reveal that the train was carrying Sansanna spice from the slave mines on Kessel, a location visited and shown in Solo.

The sequence’s narrative and visual references to Solo suggest that The Book of Boba Fett may end up being more connected to the 2018 film than fans think. But how?

The train heist in Solo doesn’t go nearly as well as the attack in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2. Lucasfilm

A Syndicate Conflict — The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 is notable for, among other things, re-establishing both the Hutt Clan and the Pyke Syndicate as major criminal forces in the galaxy. By doing so, the Disney+ series has opened the door for Boba Fett’s ongoing conquest of Tatooine to eventually incorporate the interests of some of the galaxy’s biggest crime organizations.

With that in mind, The Book of Boba Fett’s references to Solo this week could foreshadow the reintroduction of Crimson Dawn , the powerful syndicate that was once led by Darth Maul but was ultimately taken over by none other than Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke).

Predicting that The Book of Boba Fett will incorporate Crimson Dawn into its story based solely on the Solo references in its second episode might seem like too great of a leap. However, one of the leading rumors surrounding The Book of Boba Fett is that its mystery villain will end up being Clarke’s Qi'ra. If true, Boba Fett’s Solo connections suddenly seem more important and intentional than they initially do.

Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — The opening of The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 suggests that the Mayor of Mos Espa, Mok Shaiz (voiced by Robert Rodriguez), may not be as important of an antagonist as the series’ premiere made him out to be. That means The Book of Boba Fett’s main villain remains a mystery.

It’s possible that the Hutt twins who are introduced in Episode 2 will fill that space in the series’ story. However, fans may also want to prepare themselves for the possibility that Boba’s Tatooine coup will end up catching the attention of Crimson Dawn and, by extension, Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra.