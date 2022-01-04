Boba Fett theory reveals the show’s true villain is hiding in plain sight

Boba Fett has never been afraid to make enemies, but the famous bounty hunter may have finally met his match. In The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, Fett (Temuera Morrison) encounters a new threat in the form of some deadly assassins who nearly snuff him out in Episode 1 — but who’s behind this sneak attack?

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett.

The theory — So who sent those assassins? The obvious guess is that they work for “the Mayor,” a mysterious character who Fett declines to pay tribute to earlier in Episode 1. But maybe someone else is pulling the strings on Tattoine...

Right before Boba’s dangerous encounter, he visits the Sanctuary, which appears to be some sort of seedy “spa” run by Garsa Fwip (Jennifer Beals). Fett makes it clear he won’t be interfering with the Sanctuary and reaffirms that this business is under his protection. In return, Fwip offers to clean Fett’s helmet and returns it full of shiny coins.

That seems like a good thing, but it proves to be a drawback moments later when assassin’s attack and Boba Fett’s head is left unprotected. So here’s the question: Is it possible Garsa Fwip handed over those coins as a trick to pre-emptively weaken Fett?

The Inverse analysis — It might feel like a stretch, but at this point in The Book of Boba Fett, we shouldn’t be ignoring any clues. Beals is also one of the biggest actors on the show right now and seems to be a recurring character at that. So it makes sense that Garsa Fwip may be more than she seems at first.

Of course, it’s just as possible that Beals is just the friendly owner of the Sanctuary and the helmet thing was really just a coincidence (or a clever plot device). We still don't know who the Mayor of Mos Espa is, or who else is trying to fill the power vacuum left behind by Jabba the Hutt.

At this point in Boba Fett, anything seems possible. So don’t rule out the friendly owner of the Sanctuary as a potential threat just yet...

