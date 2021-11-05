Book of Boba Fett’s villain could be this forgotten crime lord

The Book of Boba Fett is bringing back all sorts of fan favorites. Whether it’s Bib Fortuna in the post-credits scene that introduced the series or a forgotten droid in its first trailer, this series isn’t above dipping into the archives. One fan theory suggests the biggest appearance in The Book of Boba Fett won’t be from too long ago — just a few years in our world, but decades in theirs.

What if the perfect antagonist for The Book of Boba Fett isn’t a rival Hutt family or a Sith Lord? Instead, the series could benefit immensely from the return of Qi’ra, the heel-turning character from Solo played by Emilia Clarke. As Redditor TheMediocreCritic speculates, Qi’ra would be the perfect adversary for Boba Fett.

What makes Qi’ra so perfect? Boba and Qi’ra have similar backstories. They both lost their families early on and had to fend for themselves, turning to a life of crime in order to survive. Now, they’re both fighting to make all that early scrambling worth it.

Qi’ra in her debut in Solo. Lucasfilm

In the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, Boba is seen meeting with Jabba’s former captains. It’s clear he’s expecting competition from other crime empires. Why not make one of those empires Crimson Dawn, which is well-established in the Star Wars universe already? Just as Boba wants to rule with respect, Qi’ra is more of a manipulative leader. Who will win out?

What’s more, Qi’ra has had somewhat of a resurgence within Star Wars. Her character played a major part in the War of the Bounty Hunters run of comics. Could that be foreshadowing another live-action appearance, counting on future fans to seek out the comics after the series?

Qi’ra is revealed in War of the Bounty Hunters #1. Marvel Comics

Of course, there are some issues with this theory. The Book of Boba Fett takes place a good number of years after Solo and the War of the Bounty Hunters comics, though that never stopped Star Wars before. A little aging up of Emilia Clarke is nothing compared to the giant task of de-aging Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker for the Mandalorian Season 2 finale.

If Qi’ra appears in The Book of Boba Fett, it would be a new ideal of inter-Star-Wars cameos: two works created for different parts of the extended modern era of the franchise, connected with a character played by a globally beloved star. Move aside, Luke: there may just be a new groundbreaking reveal in the works.