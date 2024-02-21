40 Years Later, a Classic Cyberpunk Story Could Finally Be Brought to Television

In 1984, William Gibson’s debut novel Neuromancer invented a genre. While 1982’s Blade Runner is the flashpoint for how we think about cyberpunk on film, Neuromancer fully realized its sci-fi aesthetics for novels, games, and television. You’ll feel some retroactive Blade Runner vibes while reading Neuromancer, but Gibson began writing the book before its release, and was even nervous to see the film in 1982 for fear it would mean he was “done for.”

Neuromancer and Gibson’s other cyberpunk books remain hugely influential, and as we grapple with the emergence of what practical AI is doing to our day-to-day lives, the story of “cowboy” hacker Case and his struggle against two sentient AIs — Wintermute and the eponymous Neuromancer — feels more relevant than ever. If Neuromancer actually becomes an Apple TV series, and gets a certain actor to star as Case, we could be looking at the best TV take on cyberpunk ever.

Gibson’s work was most recently the basis of Amazon’s short-lived Peripheral series. Amazon Studios

On February 19, the Sci-Fi Fantasy Gazette reported a rumor that Apple was circling Robert Pattinson to play Case in a Neuromancer series. That would contradict a 2022 QuietEarth rumor that suggested Miles Teller was up for the role. To be clear, Apple hasn’t even confirmed that Neuromancer is being made, which makes these casting rumors even less substantial.

But if Apple did move forward with a Neuromancer series, it would not only further cement its dominance of high-quality sci-fi TV shows, but could potentially give the world the cyberpunk TV series we deserve.

There are great cyberpunk movies. From Blade Runner to The Matrix, it’s difficult to pick which is the best. But are there any great live-action series? There are near-perfect animated cyberpunk shows, like Aeon Flux and Cowboy Bebop, but the live-action side has always fallen short.

From borderline laughable ‘90s shows like TekWar to muddled recent attempts like Altered Carbon, most live-action cyberpunk shows tend to favor vibes over substance. Their mash-up of retro high-tech and noir grittiness looks the part, but there’s not much going on. William Gibson’s 2014 novel, The Peripheral, was adapted as a 2022 series that charted a new path that felt much closer to dramatic realism. But it was more cyberpunk-adjacent — a kind of dark version of Ready Player One — and wasn’t renewed by Amazon for a second season.

Will Robert Pattinson fight AI in Neuromancer? Variety/Variety/Getty Images

If Apple did make Neuromancer with Robert Pattinson in the lead, the dearth of great cyberpunk live-action shows might finally be addressed. It would need to be updated for modern audiences —modems and payphones play large roles in the 1984 book — but those tech details are minor. What makes a possible adaptation so compelling is that the novel has all the elements a great cyberpunk story needs: an unforgettable aesthetic, a pulse-pounding plot, memorable characters, and an AI story told with nuance and intelligence.

If a Neuromancer show does materialize in the next few years, it could be the antidote to tired sci-fi tropes depicting murderous AI. It could also let Pattinson continue to be really weird. Both are admirable goals.