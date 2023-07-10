Star Wars Reveal Teases a Wild Connection to Rey’s Upcoming Jedi Movie

Ahsoka has often been referred to as Rebels Season 5, a new series set to finally complete the story of the Ghost and its crew. While the veracity of this claim is still up for debate, we will see the Rebels gang in live-action, including Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and the rapscallion droid Chopper. But a new leak reveals that one of the last additions to the crew will also be joining the live-action show, which could have big implications for the future of Star Wars.

LEGO recently released a new set for pre-order that features the Ghost and its Phantom II shuttle, as well as minifigures of Hera, Chopper, and Jacen. But this Jacen looks quite different. In the brief glimpse we got of him in Rebels, he looked like a human child with green hair, echoing his mother’s Twi’lek heritage. However, LEGO Jacen now has dark brown hair, taking after his late father.

The minifigures — including Jacen — included in the new LEGO set. LEGO

This may be a retcon, but who knows? Maybe Jacen’s green hair is a trait of young human/Twi’lek hybrids that grows out with time. Out-of-universe, it’s likely the green hair was difficult to make look good in live-action, so an easier and more grounded brunette look was chosen.

But the most important part of this leak isn’t that Jacen looks different; it’s that he’s there at all. In the first teaser trailer for the series shown at Star Wars Celebration 2022, there was a shot of a small hand attempting to move a cup with the Force. Now we can assume that’s Jacen, and he’s likely to become a Jedi like his father before him.

Jacen and his mother Hera in the Rebels finale. Lucasfilm

If Jacen is Force-sensitive, we could see a lot more of him. We know an upcoming movie will follow Rey as she rebuilds the Jedi Order 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. If that premise doesn’t change, then Jacen would be 50, the perfect age to assist Rey in building the order anew. That would leave many questions about what Jacen had been up to between Ahsoka and then, but it would be a great way to bridge the lengthy chronological gap between Star Wars television and the sequel trilogy.

Ahsoka premieres August 23 on Disney+.