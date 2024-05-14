Marvel Finally Reveals the Actual Title for The Agatha Harkness WandaVision Spinoff

Agatha Harkness is going through a little bit of an identity crisis. After her breakout role on WandaVision, the series that launched the Disney+ side of the MCU, the streamer was quick to announce her own spinoff. A month later, the title was announced as Agatha: House of Harkness. Then, a few months later, the title was changed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Even later, a set photo from star Aubrey Plaza revealed the title was actually Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Flashforward to now, three years after the series was initially announced, and there’s still title debate. While most fans have taken to calling the series just Agatha, the official WandaVision Twitter account briefly posted a new logo with the subtitle “The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe.”

Finally, thanks to Disney’s upfronts presentation, we finally know what’s ahead for Agatha, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from her: a classic villain move.

The new (and, hopefully, final) title is, aptly, Agatha All Along. Besides the official title, we also now know when to expect the series: September 18, 2024. The series will open with a two-season premiere, but it will probably not get the prime-time release of other franchise series like Loki Season 2 and Ahsoka, as it will release on a Wednesday, the day that WandaVision premiered with a traditional midnight PST release.

Agatha All Along is one of the few live-action Marvel series Disney+ will premiere this year as the streamer shifts to a quality-over-quantity model, with Disney CEO Bob Iger suggesting there will only be two MCU shows a year. The series stars Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as the witch Agatha Harkness and also features Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

When Wanda left Westview, she trapped Agatha inside. How will she escape? Marvel Studios

Hopefully, this is the last bit of trickery with this series and we won’t see any more switch-ups or delays going forward. It’s been more than three years since WandaVision, and in that time we’ve seen Wanda traverse the multiverse, Loki heal time itself, and Kang come and go. It’s Agatha’s time to shine, and she’s going to take the spotlight and run with it.

Agatha All Along premieres with two episodes on September 18, 2024, on Disney+.