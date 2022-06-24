Agatha Harkness is the poster child of a simpler time. In early 2021, we spent all our Friday mornings piecing together the wild and weird sitcom universe where Wanda Maximoff controlled all. We got “Agatha All Along” stuck in our heads for a week. We were all convinced Mephisto was going to show up. Agatha was the villain we needed to kick off the Marvel TV universe in style.

Everyone’s favorite Marvel witch is getting her own moment in the spotlight with the upcoming spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness. And while the show isn’t even in production yet, a possible leak may have revealed one of the key characters — and he might be someone you know.

DisInsider recently reported on a rumor from known Marvel leaker Daniel Richtman, who claims he got his hands on a production grid for House of Harkness — and production is earlier than we thought. According to the grid, production begins in the first half of 2023, meaning we could see the finished product as early as the end of next year.

But what’s especially exciting is one of the characters listed for a lead role. “Tyler” is described as a White American teen with a “formidable and dark sense of humor, incredibly witty, astute, and of the moment.” What’s more, he’s also described as a “bit of a fan-boy at times” and will be portrayed as gay.

Sound familiar?

House of Harkness and Billy Maximoff

Billy Maximoff weds his husband, Teddy Altman. Marvel Comics

This description fits Billy Maximoff, Wanda’s manifested son from WandaVision. In the comics, Billy takes on the name “Wiccan” and joins the Young Avengers. He’s also gay. He dates and eventually marries Teddy Altman (aka, Hulkling). Could this “Tyler” actually be Billy?

And if so, could House of Harkness be setting up the Young Avengers/Avengers 5 team-up we’ve been waiting for?

It wouldn’t be the first time Marvel has pulled an identity switcheroo. Even in WandaVision, “Agnes” was actually Agatha Harkness, while “Pietro Maximoff” was really an actor named Ralph Bohner. Why not have a kid named “Tyler” who is actually Billy Maximoff? We saw countless versions of Billy and his twin brother Tommy in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, what’s one more in this series? (Or maybe Disney is just being extra careful to avoid spoilers by using a fake name in its documents.)

Billy and Tommy in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

But if Billy’s in Westview with Agatha, where’s his twin brother? In the comics, Tommy (aka, Speed) is often shown alongside his brother and fought with him on the Young Avengers. Is there another character who will secretly be Tommy? With these boys, nothing’s really ruled out — they seem to exist in every universe through sheer force of will.

Of course, this could be an entirely different gay character — or maybe a future love interest for Billy — but it’s wise to never underestimate the number of familiar characters a Marvel series can contain. Especially in a WandaVision spinoff series, there’s no telling what could happen.