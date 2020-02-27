8 can't-miss movies and shows to watch February 28-March 1

With the world on edge over the spread of the coronavirus, this weekend is a perfect time to stay indoors and enjoy some good TV. The long-awaited second season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon begins streaming this weekend, Doctor Who airs its season finale, and The Outsider continues on HBO. If you’re willing to venture to a theater, The Invisible Man conjures up some incredible scares you need to see to believe.

Here are eight TV and movie recommendations from the Entertainment team at Inverse to keep you warm and cozy all weekend.

8. The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man, a remake of the 1933 horror film, is the newest attempt at bringing the classic Universal Monsters into the 21st century. And boy, it’s the scariest one yet. Elizabeth Moss shines as the victim of an invisible stalker in an unbelievably smart and downright terrifying reimagining of the familiar story. Out Friday in theaters everywhere.

7. The Outsider

The Outsider has quickly become HBO’s best procedural thriller since True Detective Season 1 thanks to some incredible acting from Ben Mendleson and Cynthia Erivo combined with a supernatural premise that actually delivers. With just two episodes left, you can’t afford to miss Episode 9, “Tigers and Bears.” After all, the penultimate episode is always the best on any HBO show. Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

6. Avenue 5

From the creator of Veep, Avenue 5 might not offer the searing political parody that Armando Iannucci fans have come to expect, but it’s still a lot of fun to watch. Set aboard a futuristic space yacht knocked off course, the HBO comedy is basically Lord of the Flies meets social media. Catch up now before the season finale next Sunday. Sunday, March 1 at 10 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

5. Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney hosts the first new Saturday Night Live episode in three weeks with musical guest David Byrne. Mulaney, a former SNL writer, is basking in the glow of "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch,” his well-received Netflix comedy special that dropped in December. And Byrne’s 2018 Broadway musical, American Utopia, is going to be made into a movie by another New York icon, Spike Lee, and released later this year. Mulaney and Byrne: SNL will be weird, smart, and hopefully wonderful this weekend. Saturday, February 29 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

4. I Am Not Okay With This

If Netflix was an assembly line the end result would be I Am Not Okay With This. From the producer of Stranger Things, the creator of End of the F***ing World, and rising scream queen star Sophia Lillis, I Am Not Okay With This is a perfect blend of superhero origin story and ‘80s nostalgia. If John Hughes directed an X-Men movie, it might look something like this. Streaming now on Netflix.

3. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution

Whether you’re a ‘90s kid at heart or you’ve got an aspiring Pokémon trainer at home, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution is a spiffy CGI remake of the 1999 animated film that captures the early glories of pocket monster mania. Ash, Misty and Brock go toe-to-toe with one of the most formidable creatures in the land in what’s sure to be a sentimental journey for more than a few fans of the long-running franchise. Streaming now on Netflix.

Jodie Whitaker in 'Doctor Who' BBC

2. Doctor Who Season 12 (Finale)

Doctor Who is the best it has been in years in Season 12 as Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor careens into another season finale with her three companions Graham, Yaz, and Ryan. The conclusion to a three-part arc against the Cybermen, one of the Doctor’s greatest foes, Sunday night’s episode could spell the end for one or all of the core characters — especially with the return of the Master! Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America.

1. Altered Carbon Season 2

In Altered Carbon, the lone survivor of an elite group of soldiers is resurrected into a new body 250 years after his last death to solve a murder. Most people have their consciousness put into a chip — called a “stack” — in their spine. After death, the stack can be inserted into a new “sleeve” body, which looks and feels just like a humanoid Cylon or Replicant. An intense action-noir at the midpoint between Blade Runner and The Matrix, Altered Carbon features Anthony Mackie as the new “sleeve” for Takeshi Kovacs in Season 2. Steaming now on Netflix.

Last call

On Netflix, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight bow out once again on March 3. With The Batman starring Robert Pattinson quickly approaching, be sure to revisit Christopher Nolan's game-changing Batman movies... while you still can.

Rerun worthy

It’s been nearly 30 years, but the Candyman is finally back in your mirrors ready for another killing spree. This June, Tony Todd will return as the haunted ghost “Candyman” in a new sequel from director Nia DaCosta. Comedy/horror maestro Jordan Peele co-writes and produces the project. Now that you’ve seen the trailer, you can check out the original Candyman on Netflix.