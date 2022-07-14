What is the future of the X-Men in the MCU? Little hints suggest a major revival

Do you know who your favorite Marvel hero (or villain) is? For me, it’s an ensemble cast: The X-Men. As a kid, I imagined my own life retold as a mutant in Professor Charles Xavier’s school for the gifted. In fact, the X-Men was the only Marvel comic storyline that really held onto my heart in the same way that the worlds of Batman and the Sandman continue to fascinate and thrill me.

It’s been a couple of years since the last X-Men offering from Marvel, but I might not need to wait much longer till I have some more mutants to whet my pop-culture appetite...

The Doctor is in! Marvel Studios

Costume designer Graham Churchyard breaks down the newest looks in the MCU, including new details about heroes like Wanda, Professor X, and Captain Carter.

Since starting his Hollywood career on the set of the 1979 horror classic Alien, UK-based costume designer Graham Churchyard boasts a resume that resembles an action figure collector’s shelf.

For years Graham has been Marvel’s go-to costume guy for productions in the UK, spanning movies like Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Doctor Strange sequel “was a new hat,” he says, “[Multiverse of Madness] was tough for all the makers, people doing all the embroidery and printing and distressing and cutting, and [incorporating] changes that go along. I loved every moment of it.”

In an interview with Inverse, Churchyard breaks down some of the most memorable costumes in Multiverse of Madness, from changes to Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch to some surprising new heroes.

So what’s the X-Men got to do with it? Find out!

Webb watch continues. Shutterstock

There’s a whole lot going on under the hood of the five images that dropped this week. A telescope isn’t like a smartphone camera where you can point at an object and press a button to capture it. The process of taking data off Webb’s four imaging instruments and adapting it into a color image is part science, part art form.

The data that comes from the telescope’s instruments is downloaded to Earth and sent to instrument specialists, who refine the data and pre-process it into a usable form before passing it on to the image processors.

The four images released this week were processed by just two people: Joe DePasquale and Alyssa Pagan of the Space Telescope Science Institute, and they told Inverse how they did it.

Is this the best job in the world?

Ms. Marvel! Marvel Studios

The MCU just made a huge change to Ms. Marvel. You might as well call it a mutation. If there is any doubt about what the MCU is cooking up with the X-Men, one only needs to look deep in the credits for the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. We don’t mean the post-credits scene either. We’re talking about the actual credits for Episode 6 of the series.

If you’ve forgotten, a new X-Men series is in production for Disney+. In 2020, Disney and Marvel Studios announced X-Men ‘97, a sequel series to X-Men: The Animated Series that, based on its title, picks up where The Animated Series left off. (The show ended its final season in September 1997.)

Beware! Spoilers ahead.

Want proof? It may be in a sonic Easter egg.

If you know, you know. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

An extreme heat event — also known as a heat wave— generally refers to a period when temperatures are much hotter or more humid than average. The federal government defines it as “a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days,” though that may vary depending on the specific region.

These hot temperatures aren’t going anywhere. As the planet warms, scientists predict they will become more severe and frequent. Inverse spoke with a wide range of experts from public health and disaster experts to HVAC specialists to help you prepare for extreme heat this summer.

What happens to your body in a heat wave?

Woody Guthrie, photo dated to 1943. Photo 12/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

On this day in history: On July 14, 1912, singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie entered the world! Happy birthday!

