With how ambitious Tesla’s Cybertruck was, it’s clear that it’s not the EV for everyone.

After all, not many people are looking for an all-electric pick-up truck that can outrun a Porsche 911 and then some. Instead, most people want a simple, affordable EV that can reliably get them from point A to point B. We may be getting just that — Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk revealed more details about its next EV in an interview with Munro Live.

“We are working on a low-cost electric vehicle that will be made in very high volume,” Musk says, adding that Tesla is far along in the process and revising production line plans for this upcoming EV every week. “I think that the revolution in manufacturing that will be represented by that car will blow people’s minds.”

CYBERTRUCK BUT MAKE IT AFFORDABLE

We’re not sold on Musk’s production claims for this upcoming affordable EV just yet, especially considering the many delays and the slow rollout with the Cybertruck. Musk did add that the affordable EV would be made at its Gigafactory Texas before moving to the Gigafactory Mexico location. Even so, we have to admit that an EV around $25,000 that’s made by the market leader would easily change the game.

Much like how the Model X showed off falcon wing doors and an impressive Plaid trim, the Model Y was the more reasonable design that became Tesla’s best-selling EV. We’re expecting a similar case with the Cybertruck and this upcoming low-cost EV. Especially because we previously learned that it will resemble the Cybertruck’s futuristic design, thanks to an Axios report.

Don’t think we’re getting bulletproof windows with a $25,000 Tesla EV, though. Tesla

THE QUEST FOR AN AFFORDABLE EV

Musk didn’t reveal much else about the upcoming Tesla EV, so we don’t have any concrete details on the release window or starting price yet. Keep in mind that Tesla is still working on ramping up production for the Cybertruck, so it could be a while until its accessible model even hits the assembly line.

For anyone itching to get into a Tesla at a lower price point, the disappointing reality is that Tesla seems to have preferred to spend its time and resources on the Cybertruck, rather than working on a likely best-selling, affordable EV.

Still, Tesla could seize the opportunity since the U.S. is lacking when it comes to affordable EV options. It’s been a major challenge in the industry to get the costs of making EVs down, leaving us with very few options as consumers. Even the beloved Chevrolet Bolt has had a rough year and will only be making its comeback in 2025. There’s no doubt that if Tesla put out a well-designed EV that’s around $25,000, it would cement a spot at the top of the EV sales charts.