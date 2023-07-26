Samsung’s Three New Tab S9 Tablets Are Water and Dust Resistant

On top of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, Samsung also took the wraps off three Galaxy Tab S9 tablets at its Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea.

The new Android tablets come in three display sizes: 11-inch (Galaxy Tab S9), 12.4-inch (Galaxy Tab S9+), and 14.6-inch (Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra). Naturally, that’s also the order for lightest to heaviest. However, the reverse is true for their thickness — the S9 Tab Ultra is the thinnest at 5.5mm, followed by the Tab S9+ at 5.7mm, and then the Tab S9 at 5.9mm.

Features That Jump Out

Look, I’m not going to stand here and pretend like tablets are groundbreaking... in 2023. Samsung’s new Tab S9 tablets are pretty similar, but there are a few standout features that might make you consider one over an iPad.

All of the Tab S9 tablets come with at least 128GB of storage; the Tab S9 Ultra has a minimum of 256GB of storage and maxes out with 1TB of internal storage. Too many iPads start with only 64GB of storage, which simply isn’t enough in 2023. Good on Samsung for giving users more minimum storage for apps, games, videos, and anything else.

Also excellent: the screens are all AMOLED and they’re all capable of hitting 120Hz. Apple only has one model of iPad (albeit in two display sizes) with 120Hz: the iPad Pro. Samsung put AMOLED and 120Hz in its entire Tab S9 tablet lineup. That means true blacks, vibrant colors, and smoother responsiveness across the board.

All three main rear cameras have autofocus. Sure, maybe you’re not documenting your entire life with a tablet camera, but autofocus at least ensures that your photos (even if they’re for snapping pics of paper documents) aren’t blurry. The Tab S9 Ultra has dual cameras on the back and front — I love this. Apple’s iPad Pros don’t have dual front-facing cameras, nor are they along the long side of the device.

The trio of tablets are powered by a special variant of the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy” with a little more performance over the regular non-Galaxy version. Coupled with large batteries, the Tab S9 tablets should last pretty long on a single charge.

The entire Tab S9 tablet lineup are also IP68 water and dust resistant. No iPad can claim either. Additionally, Samsung improved the software, including the multi-app experience across the board.

Galaxy Tab S9

Display: 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X / 60-120Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM/Storage: 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage / 12GB of RAM + 256GB storage

microSD card up to 1TB Battery: 8,400 mAh

13-megapixel with AF Selfie camera: 12-megapixel ultra-wide

Quad stereo with Sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos support Software: Android 13

In-display fingerprint sensor Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3

Galaxy Tab S9+

Display: 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X / 60-120Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM/Storage: 12GB of RAM + 256GB storage / 12GB of RAM + 512GB storage

microSD card up to 1TB Battery: 10,090 mAh

13-megapixel main with AF + 8-megapixel ultra-wide Selfie camera: 12-megapixel ultra-wide

Quad stereo with Sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos support Software: Android 13

In-display fingerprint sensor Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Display: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X / 60-120Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM/Storage: 12GB of RAM + 256GB storage / 12GB of RAM + 512GB storage / 16GB of RAM + 1TB storage

microSD card up to 1TB Battery: 11,200 mAh

13-megapixel main with AF + 8-megapixel ultra-wide Selfie cameras: 12-megapixel main + 12-megapixel ultra-wide

Quad stereo with Sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos support Software: Android 13

In-display fingerprint sensor Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3

Galaxy Tab S9 Tablet Series Price and Release Date

The Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $799.99. The Galaxy Tab S9+ starts at $999.99; the 5G version starts at $1,149.99. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starts at $1,199. Pre-orders are ongoing from today. Devices will be widely available starting August 11.