Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gets Larger Cover Display and Z Fold 5 Gets Gap-Free Design

Samsung’s two new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, are rumors no more.

The electronics giant announced the two foldables at its summer Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea. Alongside the Z Flip 5 and a Z Fold 5, Samsung also debuted a pair of new smartwatches under the Galaxy Watch 6 branding and a trio of Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Despite strong competition from rival phone makers copying its flip and fold form factor Samsung’s Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 have plenty to offer for first-time users and maybe just enough for loyalists who are considering an upgrade.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Building a foldable is not easy. Go look at the myriad bendy devices that literally fall apart when people start using them. Now in its fifth iteration, Samsung has settled on a safe formula: small improvements.

On the new Z Flip 5, the big upgrade is the larger cover screen it's calling the “Flex Window.” Compared to the Z Flip 4, the Flex Window now covers almost the entire front of the foldable when it’s closed.

To fit the bigger 3.4-inch display, Samsung repositioned the dual cameras. With the bigger folder-shaped cover display, you can theoretically do more, such as running apps, without opening the phone. Previously, the cover screen could only show bite-sized information and settings shortcuts. On the Z Flip 5, the Flex Window isn’t just for seeing glanceable info, but for doing stuff, like entering text or playing video.

It’s not a completely new idea. Motorola has been wowing reviewers and customers with its Razr+ and its expansive cover screen. The difference between the Razr+ and the Z Flip 5 is how the screens work — the dual cameras are embedded right in the display on the Razr+ and not on the Z Flip 5.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tech Specs

Foldable display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,640 x 1,080) / 120Hz

6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,640 x 1,080) / 120Hz Cover display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) / 60Hz

3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) / 60Hz Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB or 512GB

256GB or 512GB Battery: 3,700 mAh with 25W wired charging / fast wireless charging / Wireless PowerShare reverse wireless charging

3,700 mAh with 25W wired charging / fast wireless charging / Wireless PowerShare reverse wireless charging Rear cameras: 12-megapixel main f/1.8 + 12-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2 (123-degree FOV)

12-megapixel main f/1.8 + 12-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2 (123-degree FOV) Inner/selfie camera: 10-megapixel f/2.2

10-megapixel f/2.2 Software: One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13)

One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13) IP rating: IPX8

IPX8 Biometrics: Fingerprint sensor (power button)

Fingerprint sensor (power button) Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3 Colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender / Samsung.com exclusives: Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow

Underneath the hood, the Z Flip 5 has Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. As we said in our Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11 reviews, the chipset is fast and power efficient.

The physical battery capacity is the same 3,700 mAh capacity as the Z Flip 4. However, with the power efficiencies from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, users could see longer battery time in real-world use. I’ll certainly test this once I get a device in for review.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 follows the same Samsung foldable philosophy: If it ain’t broke... Like the Z Flip 5, there’s one big notable upgrade on the Z Fold 5 other than having the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. And that upgrade is a brand new hinge design.

Samsung’s completely re-engineered the hinge to allow for the Z Fold 5 to fold virtually gap-free. The new hinge mechanism uses a new design that bends the flexible display in such a way that doesn’t leave space for particles to get inside and potentially damage it. While not the first to do it — other foldable smartphones have touted this gap-free foldable display design for years — Samsung’s switch to it suggests it’s the better implementation.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tech Specs

Foldable display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,176 x 1,812) / 120Hz

7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,176 x 1,812) / 120Hz Cover display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2316 x 904) / 120Hz

6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2316 x 904) / 120Hz Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery: 4,400 mAh with 25W wired charging / fast wireless charging / Wireless PowerShare reverse wireless charging

4,400 mAh with 25W wired charging / fast wireless charging / Wireless PowerShare reverse wireless charging Rear cameras: 50-megapixel main f/1.8 + 12-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2 (123-degree FOV) + 10-megapixel 3x optical telephoto f/2.4

50-megapixel main f/1.8 + 12-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2 (123-degree FOV) + 10-megapixel 3x optical telephoto f/2.4 Inner under-display camera: 4-megapixel f/1.8

4-megapixel f/1.8 Cover/selfie camera: 10-megapixel f/2.2

10-megapixel f/2.2 Software: One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13)

One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13) IP rating: IPX8

IPX8 Biometrics: Fingerprint sensor (power button)

Fingerprint sensor (power button) Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3 Colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream / Samsung.com exclusives: Gray, Blue

The new hinge also has a secondary benefit: the Z Fold 5 is lighter and thinner. The Z Fold 5 is 8.92 ounces compared to the Z Fold 4’s 9.28 ounces; the Z Fold 5 is 13.4mm thick versus the Z Fold 4’s 15.8mm.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 5 Price and Release Date

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999.99 and the Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799.99. Both foldables are available for pre-order with a street date on August 11.