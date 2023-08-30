All eyes may be on Tesla’s Cybertruck, but Rivian may have just stolen a little bit of Tesla’s thunder. In a tweet, Rivian confirmed that the dual-motor trim of its R1T electric pickup truck would get an EPA-estimated 410-mile range.

With that range, the upcoming R1T beats out a comparable dual-motor Cybertruck that’s expected to get somewhere around 300 miles. That doesn’t quite beat the maximum range of 500 miles that Tesla is claiming for its tri-motor Cybertruck, or the Ram 1500 REV’s expected 500-mile range, but it’s worth noting neither of those competitors’ ranges is EPA-estimated, while Rivian’s R1T range is.

FEWER MOTORS, MORE RANGE

To get the maximum 410-mile estimated range, you’ll have to get the Rivian R1T in the dual-motor or performance dual-motor variants with the max battery pack and 21-inch wheels. Rivian detailed the entire mileage breakdown of its dual-motor R1T in a follow-up Tweet.

As noted in the Tweet, you’ll be losing range by putting on the larger 22-inch wheels or the 20-inch all-terrain wheels and if you opt for the more affordable large battery pack. According to Rivian’s configuration tool, its performance dual-motor AWD will get 665 horsepower and a 0 to 60 mph acceleration of 3.5 seconds, while the regular dual-motor AWD trim gets 533 horsepower and a 0 to 60 mph acceleration of 4.5 seconds. With fewer motors, the dual-motor trims are expectedly less powerful than the quad-motor AWD trim that gets 835 horsepower and goes from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds but also has an EPA-estimated range of 328 miles.

The updated R1T electric pickup truck will get a huge range boost compared to the existing four-motor trim. Rivian

OPEN FOR RESERVATIONS

Rivian already opened up reservations for its dual-motor variants of its R1T back in April, where you can secure a spot for a fully refundable $1,000 deposit. The dual-motor AWD trim starts at $73,000, but you’re going to have to shell out $89,000 to get that 400-mile range with the “max” battery pack. Rivian says it will release the full range figures for its SUV, the R1S, soon.