These Might Be the Best Wireless Earbuds for Quest VR Headsets

You look silly enough when you’re playing your Quest 3, do you really need everyone to hear what sort of VR weirdness you’re getting into on top of that?

If the answer is no, then Razer made wireless earbuds called the Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Meta Quest, which is specifically designed for Meta’s headsets as the name implies. If it wasn’t obvious enough, Razer even slapped some “Made for Meta” branding right on the wireless earbuds’ charging case.

You can still use the Meta-branded Hammerhead HyperSpeed wireless earbuds for other devices. Razer

Sure, you can just use the built-in speakers for the Quest 3 when you’re gaming, but you might want the privacy for any questionable VR uses you’re planning.

BETTER THAN BLUETOOTH

Razer says its made-for-Meta Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds will offer a “lag-free wireless performance when gaming” thanks to a 2.4 GHz connection when you use it with the included USB-C dongle. A more common Bluetooth connection might “work,” but no one wants to deal with any potential latency.

Low-latency audio for VR gaming is more important than you think. Razer

Besides offering active noise cancellation, Razer included environmental noise canceling (ENC) microphones that can identify and reduce unwanted background noise. This is huge for in-game scenarios when you’re trying to make crucial calls to your teammates, for example.

At half volume and with ANC and RGB lighting turned off, Razer says you’ll get 32.5 hours of battery life with 6.5 hours on the earbuds themselves and an additional 26 hours from the charging case. It wouldn’t be a Razer product without some RGB lighting, which is found on the earbuds themselves.

The RGB lighting on the earbuds means you’re a true VR gamer. Razer

MADE FOR VR GAMING

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Meta Quest wireless earbuds are already available on Razer and Meta’s websites. They’re limited to U.S. and Canadian customers for now, starting at $149.99. It’s a pricey addition to your Quest 3 setup, but I’m sure your roommates or neighbors will appreciate you not subjecting them to the noise from your VR gaming sessions.