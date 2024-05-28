Porsche’s First Hybrid 911 Has Tons of Speed — But Tesla’s Model S Plaid Still Wins

Porsche is dipping its toes even further into electrification. The automaker’s new 911 sports car will be the first-ever hybrid version of its famed sports car, and maybe one of the most appealing hybrid EVs we’ve seen yet.

Even before this hybrid 911, Porsche has been steadily electrifying its portfolio with hybrid and all-electric vehicles. Outside the fully electric Taycan and more recent Macan Electric, Porsche’s lineup includes the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. We might still be a ways out from an all-electric take on Porsche’s classic sports car, but at least we’re getting a hybrid version to hold us over.

The upcoming Porsche 911 will start at $120,100. Porsche

Improvements Inside and Out

Just because Porsche is going hybrid with its 911 doesn’t mean it’s forgoing performance. Instead, the new powertrain means the upcoming 911 Carrera GTS can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, marking the first 911 to do so. For reference, that still loses out to the Model S Plaid which has a rocket-like acceleration of 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds. The new design means the GTS model has a top track speed of 194 mph, packs 532 total horsepower, and can pump out 449 lb-ft of torque.

The base model 911 Carrera doesn’t get as impressive of a performance boost, but it’s still an improvement compared to its predecessor. With the hybrid upgrade, the new version goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, with a top track speed of 183 mph. The hybrid 911 Carrera also gets a slight bump up to 388 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque.

Porsche also modernized the interiors, going with an all-digital instrument cluster and a start button for the first time in a 911 model. If you want a hit of nostalgia, you can program the 12.6-inch curved display to imitate the classic dash with a central tachometer. Continuing its trend of firsts for the 911, Porsche included rear axle steering as a standard option for the GTS model.

The Targa version of the 911 will only come in all-wheel drive. Porsche

A New Standard

You can already order the base 911 Carrera or the 911 Carrera GTS on Porsche’s website. The hybrid sports car starts at $120,100, while the most affordable GTS trim goes for $164,900. Unsurprisingly, Porsche hiked up the starting price of both models but justified it with considerable performance improvements.

The new hybrid 911 Carrera will show up at dealerships this fall, but its performance version won’t make its debut until the end of the year, according to Porsche. As for an all-electric model of the 911, Porsche has at least considered it but we’ve yet to hear any concrete production plans.