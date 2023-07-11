Here’s a First Look at Nothing's Transparent Phone 2

Nothing has officially introduced the Phone 2. We've got a review coming very soon, but for now, enjoy this first look at Nothing's second-generation transparent Android phone and its upgraded design and Glyph Interface.

We also have the full tech specs and a preview of the Nothing OS 2.0 software the company has built from scratch thanks to talent poached from OnePlus. Not to mention, pricing details — the Phone 2 starts at $599.

Phone 2 Design

The Phone 1 made quite a bit of noise with its transparent design and literally flashy Glyph Interface. For the Phone 2, Nothing is not reinventing the wheel, choosing to hew to the iconic design established by the Phone 1.

The Phone 2 is a little taller and wider to accommodate its larger 120Hz 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display (up from 6.55 inches on the Phone 1), and the curved edges on the rear form a “pillowed glass back” that should make the device feel comfortable in the palm of your hand compared to the flat, iPhone-esque backside of the Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 2 has a curved "pillowed glass back" design that's easier to grip in one hand. Phone 2 (left) comparison with the Phone 1 (right). A close-up look at the Phone 2's transparent details. Nothing's Phone 2 has a 4700mAh battery that can be charged via wired USB-C or 15W Qi wireless charging.

Nothing's selling the Phone 2 in two colors: white and dark gray. The dark gray unit I've been testing for the past few weeks is a much lighter shade compared to the black Phone 2. The lighter shade makes all of the individual pieces more visible.

One of the Glyph Interface LEDs can be set as a visual volume indicator. Photograph by Raymond Wong

Underneath the rear glass is, of course, the Glyph Interface. There are 11 different LED “segments” compared to the five on the Phone 1. This time around, the Glyph LEDs are more useful. You can set an “Essential Glyph Notification” so that selected contacts or app notifications remain lit up on an LED until you’ve addressed them.

The LEDs can also be used to display volume controls, a timer countdown, and tracking progress (for apps like an Uber ride). There’s also a “Glyph Composer” that lets you create your own ringtone using Nothing’s sound pack mapped to the LEDs.

The upper corner houses two cameras: a 50-megapixel main lens with Sony IMX890 sensor and f/1.88 aperture with OIS and EIS, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens with Samsung JN1 sensor and f/2.2 aperture. Around the front, the selfie camera has doubled in resolution from the Phone 1's 16 megapixels to 32 megapixels (Sony IMX615 sensor with f/2.45 aperture); the hole punch camera is also centered versus in the left corner.

There’s a 50-megapixel main and ultrawide lens in the Phone 2’s rear camera system. Photograph by Raymond Wong

And, yes, the semi-transparent USB-C-to-USB-C cable is included in the box.

The wire isn’t transparent, but the casing around the USB-C port is. Photograph by Raymond Wong

Worth noting is that the Phone 2 metal frame and tray tip are made of 100 percent recycled aluminum. Nothing's also made it a point to use recycled and bio-based materials in 80 percent of its plastic parts, use 100 percent recycled tin in nine circuit boards, use 100 percent recycled copper in its main board, and use 90 percent recycled steel for “all 28 steel stamping parts.” The company also uses 100 percent renewable energy for final assembly and its packaging is plastic-free.

Nothing OS 2.0 Software

Nothing OS 2.0 encourages the monochrome aesthetic. Photograph by Raymond Wong

Based on Android 13, Nothing OS 2.0 sports a toned-down monochrome home screen to encourage “intentional consumption” — the company’s way to help users curb phone usage.

With an emphasis on slightly more functional widgets that provide information at a glance, launch a setting shortcut, or group apps into interactive folders, Nothing OS 2.0 is an attempt to get users in and out of their phones as quickly as possible. Obviously, you don’t need to go full black and white if that’s not your style. Do what you want, but Nothing seems to be embracing digital well-being as part of its identity and philosophy.

The Nothing OS 2.0 home screen is designed to help you see more, but also quickly complete tasks. Apps can be expanded or placed in folders, arranged in a squircle or a ring.

Phone 2 Tech Specs

Naturally, since the Phone 2 is aimed primarily at tech enthusiasts, specs matter. So here are the tech specs, all in one place. What do you think?

Display: 6.7 inches (2,412 x 1,080) 1–120Hz OLED / HDR10+ / 1,000 nits of brightness (1,600 nits peak)

6.7 inches (2,412 x 1,080) 1–120Hz OLED / HDR10+ / 1,000 nits of brightness (1,600 nits peak) Battery: 4,700 mAh / USB-C, 15W Qi wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging

4,700 mAh / USB-C, 15W Qi wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Chipset: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM: 8GB LPDDR5

8GB LPDDR5 Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

128GB / 256GB / 512GB Cameras : 50-megapixel f/1.88 main + 50-megapixel ultrawide f/2.2 + 32-megapixel f/2.45 selfie

: 50-megapixel f/1.88 main + 50-megapixel ultrawide f/2.2 + 32-megapixel f/2.45 selfie Software: Nothing OS 2.0 (Android 13)

Nothing OS 2.0 (Android 13) IP rating: IP54

IP54 Biometrics: In-display optical fingerprint scanner

In-display optical fingerprint scanner SIMS: Dual nano-SIM

Dual nano-SIM Colors: white or dark gray

white or dark gray Dimensions: 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm

162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm Weight: 201.2 grams

Phone 2 Pricing and Release Date

Just like Phone 1, you can reverse wireless charge a pair of Nothing wireless earbuds on the backside of the Phone 2. Photograph by Raymond Wong

The Phone 2 goes on sale in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and India directly at Nothing's online store on July 17 at 4 a.m. ET (9 a.m. BST). U.S., U.K., and Europe can pre-order the Phone 2 immediately.

In the U.S., the Phone 2 pricing is as follows: $599 for a Phone 2 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage; $699 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage; $799 for 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

If you're in New York, there will be a pop-up kiosk on July 13 at 69 Gansevoort St. New York, NY 10014 open from 7–10 pm E.T. Buyers at the kiosk will get $50 off a Phone 2 (while supplies for the device last).

Here's pricing for other regions:

Canada:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: $929 CAD

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: $999 CAD

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: $1,099 CAD

United Kingdom:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: £579

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: £629

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: £699

U.K. customers who show up at Nothing's store in Soho, London will be able to purchase a discounted “Limited Launch Edition box” which includes a dark gray Phone 2 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, phone case, Ear Stick, and a 45W charger.

Europe: