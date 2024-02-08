This Leaked Transparent Laptop Looks Like an Impractical, Sci-Fi Dream

We could be one step closer to having a portable work setup that looks an awful lot like Minority Report.

WindowsReport revealed leaked images of Lenovo’s upcoming laptop that features a transparent display. As cool as that sounds, we’re left wondering what the actual purpose of a transparent display will be. At the very least, it’s going to be hard to expect any sort of privacy when everyone else can peek into what you’re doing.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen transparent displays since the tech dates back to 2010 when Samsung showed off this concept at CES 2010. More than a decade later, Samsung and LG have returned to CES with another crack at transparent displays, this time with miniLED and OLED TVs. Large see-through TVs are one thing, but we’re trying to figure out how Lenovo applies this transparent tech to laptops in a practical way.

This transparent display could be applied to 3D modeling uses. WindowsReport

Part of the ThinkPad Family

Looking at the leaked images, the Lenovo laptop’s screen has a bezel-free design for a truly transparent experience. WindowsReport speculates that Lenovo shoved all the internal display components in and around the laptop’s chin. Since we only have these images to go off, we still don’t know anything about this laptop’s display size, battery life, or performance, but WindowsReport makes a fair guess that it will run Windows 11.

Considering the ThinkPad branding on the renderings, we’re guessing Lenovo wants to make this laptop for work-related uses. It could make sense in those cases where you need to share your screen with a coworker since they can already see what you’re doing. In other cases, a transparent laptop display could let you see how 3D designs look as compared to real-world objects, like your hands, a coffee mug, or whatever else you have on your desk.

On the other hand, we could see a transparent display being incorporated into augmented reality work applications. There could be a world where a transparent display serves as a bridge between your laptop and AR headset, like the Apple Vision Pro or Meta Quest Pro.

Are we looking at the future of laptops or just another passing gimmick? WindowsReport

Potential Debut at MWC 2024

WindowsReport says this laptop could debut at MWC 2024, which will kick off on February 24 in Barcelona. Even then, this is most likely just a concept that Lenovo wants to show off. If that’s the case, it could be a while until we can play around with our displays like Tony Stark.

After CES 2024, it feels like transparent displays are picking back up some momentum. At this stage, it’s too early to tell if this is just another gimmick in the world of laptops. Lenovo’s laptop seems like something we’d have to try in person before passing judgment but its release could be a sign of more transparent display tech to come.