iPhone 15 Pro Versus iPhone Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy?

With a new lineup of iPhones, it’s once again time to compare tech specs to see which one you might want to upgrade to. It’s clear that Apple is creating a larger gap between its Pro and non-Pro models with the iPhone 15, but it’s a little surprising to see a widening rift between the Pro and Pro Max models.

Of course, both of the iPhone 15 Pro models have the titanium chassis, USB-C, and the Action Button. You can’t go wrong with either model, but if you’re still on the fence about whether you should shell out extra for the Pro Max or keep things more portable with the Pro, we’re here to help. Here are all the major differences between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max may be the premium option, but the Pro version may work better for some people. Apple

YOU WANT THE BEST ZOOM CAMERA: PRO MAX

The major difference between the Pro models is the new 5x Telephoto camera that is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, leaving the iPhone 15 Pro with a 3x Telephoto camera. If you’re planning to shoot portraits or events with your iPhone, the 5x Telephoto camera has a 120mm equivalent focal length that’s perfect for the occasion. Otherwise, you’re still getting a solid triple-camera system with the iPhone 15 Pro that equally has a 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 12-megapixel telephoto.

YOU WANT A SMALLER CAMERA THAT STILL FEELS PRO: PRO

Apple has kept the sizing convention for the Pro models, where the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch screen while the Pro has a 6.1-inch display. Some people aren’t interested in a brick for a phone that barely fits in your pocket — R.I.P. to the iPhone mini — and the iPhone 15 Pro may feel better for smaller hands.

The two models are both made of titanium but the iPhone 15 Pro comes in at 6.6 ounces, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs just over 7.8 ounces. If you don’t want an absolute chonker as your phone, the iPhone 15 Pro is the way to go.

Bigger isn’t necessarily better. Apple

YOU WATCH A LOT OF VIDEOS ON YOUR PHONE: PRO MAX

If you’re constantly watching Netflix, YouTube, or even TikTok on your iPhone, it’s a no-brainer to go with a bigger screen for better resolution. The iPhone 15 Pro Max even comes with a larger battery that gives you 29 hours of video playback, compared to the 23 hours with the iPhone 15 Pro.

A larger battery does mean a longer charge time, though, since the iPhone 15 Pro Max takes 35 minutes to get up to 50 percent charge with a 20W adapter, while the iPhone 15 Pro can do that in 30 minutes.

YOU WANT TO SAVE SOME MONEY: PRO

The pricing difference between the iPhone 14’s Pro models may have only been $100, but Apple is further increasing that gap with the latest iPhone. The iPhone 15 Pro will start at the same $999 price with a 128GB storage option as its predecessor, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max now starts at $1,199 with the lowest storage option being 256GB. If you don’t really care about storage space, you could save $200 with the iPhone 15 Pro.