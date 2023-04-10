A Huge iPhone 15 Leak Leaves Little to the Imagination

We can always count on a major leak ahead of the perennial iPhone update and it’s no different with the iPhone 15. The latest leak comes in the form of comprehensive CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro via 9to5Mac that give us the most complete picture we’ve seen so far.

Most notably, we can see that the frame has more rounded-off edges, a larger camera bump, and slimmer bezels. For those comparing the minute differences between current and upcoming iPhone models, these CAD renders provide specific dimensions for exact differences.

The camera bump keeps growing and growing. Ian Zelbo / 9to5 Mac

This is months ahead of the scheduled release of the iPhone 15 that we’re expecting some time this fall. Leaks usually do a great job of drumming up some hype ahead of the actual release, but they also give us some early context when comparing the latest devices.

DEEP RED OPTION

As expected, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a titanium frame, instead of the stainless steel on the iPhone 14. The renders also show off the frame’s more rounded edges, which should offer a better ergonomic feel. And yes, there will finally be USB-C on an iPhone.

Apple finally included a USB-C port for its iPhones. Ian Zelbo / 9to5Mac

Like clockwork, Apple is increasing the size of the camera bumps on its iPhones as indicated by the CAD renders. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max actually features a smaller camera bump design than the iPhone 15 Pro model. The only difference between these models’ cameras is the rumored inclusion of a periscope camera that will only be available with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It may not be a noticeable difference to the naked eye, but any reduction to the continual growth of iPhones’ camera bumps is welcome.

Going off the renders, we can see Apple will be doing buttons for the volume controls and the mute switch. This design points to Apple going with haptic buttons, as earlier rumors already indicated. We’re hoping that Apple will at least add some extra functionality to these haptic buttons, similar to what we have with the Apple Watch.

The iPhone 15 will be available in a Deep Red colorway. Ian Zelbo / 9to5Mac

Apple is looking to have thinner bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro compared to the current model, but it’s not an immediately noticeable difference. As for a more obvious change, Apple will be replacing the Deep Purple color option with the iPhone 14 with a Deep Red version that will be available along with its usual options of white, black, and gold.

KEEP THE LEAKS COMING

It’s always helpful to get a good look at the upcoming iPhone before its scheduled release. As always, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt even though they look fairly representative of the upcoming iPhone 15.

This is the most in-depth look we’ve gotten at the iPhone 15 so far, with earlier leaks and rumors trickling out piecemeal. We can probably expect more leaks as we get closer to the expected release of the iPhone 15 around September 2023, though.