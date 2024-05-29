This Dual-Display Laptop Folds Open To Make an Extra-Tall Mega Screen

Two displays are almost always better than one when it comes to getting work done, but it’s a challenge to fit that amount of screen real estate into a laptop — a challenge but not impossible. GPD’s upcoming Duo laptop manages to do just that with a dual-screen laptop that can fold down into a normal size.

We’ve seen similar laptops with two displays, like the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i or the Asus Zenbook Duo, but you could argue that both of these are more like dual-screen tablets that come with a detachable keyboard. Instead, GPD went with a built-in keyboard for its Duo laptop to stand out from the crowd.

GPD’s Duo will have an ultra-tall design with two displays. GPD

Two Screens Are Better Than One

The Duo allows for some unique configurations compared to other options from Lenovo or Asus. When you fully extend the laptop, it stands 18 inches tall with two displays stacked on top of each other. If you position the Duo like a normal laptop, you’ll still have an extra display on the back of the one you’re using. Alternatively, you can use it like a tablet and have the secondary display and keyboard act as a kickstand propping it up.

When folded down, the Duo’s dimensions match that of an A4 sheet of paper, according to GPD. The company hasn’t offered a full spec sheet yet but will use 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen displays from Samsung that we see similar versions of with the Galaxy Book 360 models. Even better, the Duo will have 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for stylus use and will be compatible with Microsoft’s Surface Pen.

Unlike the GPD Duo, the Yoga Book 9i’s design has a detachable keyboard. Lenovo

OLED Doesn’t Come Cheap

Besides the reveal and a few specs, GPD hasn’t detailed the price or release dates for its Duo laptop yet. For a better sense of how much the GPD Duo could cost, the ZenBook Duo starts at $1,500, while the Yoga Book 9i goes for at least $1,750. We wouldn’t be too surprised if the Duo lands around that price point, especially since you’re getting two OLED panels in one laptop.

Paying more than $1,000 is a lot to ask for when it comes to a company’s first attempt at a laptop. However, most of GPD’s other products fall around this price range too, including its most recent Win Mini 2024. GPD recently started shipping the clamshell handheld gaming PC, which costs more than $1,000, and that’s just the early bird crowdfunding price on Indiegogo. For that price range, you could always play it safe with the reliable MacBook Pro and its more standard laptop design.