Samsung is bringing its Ultra branding over to its Galaxy Book laptops. Along with its latest smartphones, Samsung announced its latest Galaxy Book 3 series, which includes the Book 3 Pro, Book 3 Pro 360, and Book 3 Ultra. For those unfamiliar with Samsung’s naming conventions, the Book 3 Ultra will be the most powerful of the bunch.

If you’re used to the Galaxy Book 2 series, Samsung switched up the tiers a little but the idea remains the same. If you want a traditional laptop, the Book 3 Pro is the way to go. If you’re looking for a 2-in-1 laptop, the Book 3 Pro 360 will fill that role. Lastly, if you’re looking for top-of-the-line specs, that’s the Book 3 Ultra. Samsung didn’t change up its clean, minimalistic look for its Galaxy Books, but each of the refreshed laptops does offer upgraded specs.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra starts at #$2,399.99. Samsung

Ultra specs — Carrying the coveted Ultra name, the Book 3 Ultra was built with the most powerful chips out of the bunch. Samsung wants its Ultra laptop to be able to handle whatever creative project or graphics-intensive game you throw at it. Unlike the others in the Galaxy Book 3 series, the Book 3 Ultra will only come in graphite.

Book 3 Ultra Specs

CPU : 13th Gen Intel Core i7 / i9

: 13th Gen Intel Core i7 / i9 GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop / 4070 Laptop

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop / 4070 Laptop RAM: 16GB / 32GB

16GB / 32GB SSD: 512GB / 1TB

512GB / 1TB Display: 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 3K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate

16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 3K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate Ports: two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A port, HDMI 2.0 port, headphone/mic jack

While not as powerful as the Ultra option, the Book 3 Pro 360 is the more flexible option. Since the convertible laptop does double duty as a tablet, the 16-inch touchscreen display is also S-Pen-compatible. You also get a little more customization in colors since the Book 3 Pro 360 comes in graphite and beige.

Book 3 Pro 360 Specs

CPU : 13th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7

: 13th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7 GPU : Intel Iris Xe graphics

: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 8GB / 16GB / 32GB

8GB / 16GB / 32GB SSD: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

256GB / 512GB / 1TB Display: 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 3K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate

16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 3K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate Ports: two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A port, HDMI 1.4 port, headphone/mic jack, microSD slot, nano-SIM slot

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 comes in graphite or beige. Samsung

If you don’t need high-end specs or a 2-in-1 style laptop, the Book 3 Pro may be the most straightforward option. It doesn’t have the latest mobile chips but is more than capable as a personal or work laptop. The Book 3 Pro also comes in a 14-inch and 16-inch model, in both graphite and beige colorways.

Book 3 Pro Specs

CPU : 13th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7

: 13th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7 GPU : Intel Iris Xe graphics

: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 8GB / 16GB / 32GB

8GB / 16GB / 32GB SSD: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

256GB / 512GB / 1TB Display: 14-inch / 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 3K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate

14-inch / 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 3K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate Ports: two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A port, HDMI 1.4 port, headphone/mic jack, microSD slot

Additional features — All three of the laptops take advantage of Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that we see in Galaxy smartphones with 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The new Galaxy Books also have a quad-speaker system, AI noise canceling for its microphone, 1080p webcams, and a Studio Mode that auto-corrects lighting, framing, eye contact, and backgrounds. Each of the laptops comes with Windows 11, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1 compatibility, fingerprint sensors under the power key, and charge via USB-C cables.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models. Samsung

Whichever Galaxy Book 3 you go with, they all have improved connectivity functions between Galaxy devices. Samsung designed them in a way where you can easily transition between your Galaxy Book to your Samsung smartphone or a PC with features like Phone Link, Samsung Multi Control, and Second Screen.

Updated pricing — With upgraded specs come notable price increases across the board. The Book 3 Pro starts at $1,449.99, while the Book 3 Pro 360 starts at $1,899.99. You’ll have to shell out at least $2,399.99 for the Book 3 Ultra.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can pair easily with your other Galaxy devices. Samsung

The Galaxy Book 3 series laptops will be available as soon as February 17. Samsung says the Book 3 Pro and the Book 3 Pro 360 will be first to select markets but didn’t mention when the Book 3 Ultra would be released. Samsung has already opened preorders for these three Galaxy Books on its website.