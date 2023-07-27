Unlike the iterative models of EVs we see come out each year, Fuell decided to go with a modular design that lets you upgrade your Fllow electric motorcycle whenever you want. Fuell designed the Fllow as an electric motorcycle tailored for city streets, but it features a future-proof design that lets you swap out key components to replace or repair as necessary.

The Fllow can swap out its battery pack, rear wheel motor, and its fast-charging socket. While the Fllow’s initial specs make it a capable e-motorcycle, the modular design means that it can always be improved, depending on what parts are available. It should also make repairs much easier to manage since you can just swap out the faulty part.

You can replace the Fllow’s battery, motor, and charging port to upgrade your ride. Fuell

PERFECT FOR CITY COMMUTES

As for the Fllow’s performance, the electric motorcycle packs 47 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to go from 0 to 62 mph in around 3.5 seconds. The Fllow is built with a 10 kWh battery, giving it a more than 150-mile range when riding around in a city. Of course, the e-motorcycle will get far less range when riding on a highway at its top speed of 85 mph.

With its CCS connector, the Fllow takes less than 30 minutes to fully charge on a level two fast charger. Although, Fuell says you’re most likely going to spend 15 minutes charging the Fllow from 20 to 90 percent. You can also conserve your Fllow’s charge by setting it to the Urban driving mode that is meant for getting around city streets. If you want to experience the full power of the Fllow, you can switch to Audacious mode which unlocks the top speed and acceleration.

The Fllow will get around 150 miles when riding around city streets. Fuell

Fuell included blindspot detection, front and rear cameras, and a dashboard that lets you connect the Fllow to your smartphone. The app provides you with additional functionality, like navigation, charge info, maintenance alerts, and keyless lock and unlock. You can still carry the essentials, like a helmet and bag since the Fllow has a 13-gallon storage capacity.

EARLY BIRD PRICING

Fuell debuted the Fllow late last year, but it’s now up for preorder at a discounted price of $10,495. Eventually, the Fllow will hit the market with a $12,995 retail price. Fuell says it will start shipping its electric motorcycle, which comes in silver, black, red, and blue colorways, at the end of 2024.