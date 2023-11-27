Cyber Monday Deal: Get the Asus ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC for $150 Off

If you’ve been waiting to get a gaming handheld that can play PC games on the go, today is your lucky day.

Asus’ ROG Ally is widely considered the best alternative to Valve’s Steam Deck for a number of reasons, and today, on Cyber Monday, it’s $150 off. Though it’s normally $599, Best Buy has the ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 processor and 512GB of storage on sale for $449.99. A more powerful ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 512GB of storage is also discounted by $100, from $699.99 down to $599.99.

The ROG Ally is an absolute beast for playing PC games. Unlike a Steam Deck, it runs full-blown Windows 11 and has a high-resolution 7-inch display (1080p resolution) with faster 120Hz refresh rate. (The Steam Deck is only 720p and limited to 60Hz and the OLED model to 90Hz).

The best part, of course, is that you’re not limited to installing games from the Steam digital store. Because the ROG Ally runs Windows 11, you can install PC games from any source. Control compatibility might vary, but we’ve found that with a little bit of tweaking, it’s pretty easy to get everything working. Hell, go ahead and hook up a keyboard and mouse if you want to. The ROG Ally is a PC, after all.