With the New Mac Pro, Apple Has Finally Dumped Intel CPUs

Apple’s most powerful Mac ever made.

by Raymond Wong
In addition to the new Vision Pro spatial computing headset, 15-inch MacBook Air, and updated Mac Studio, Apple at WWDC 2023 also announced a new Mac Pro with Apple silicon.

For better or worse, the refreshed Mac Pro looks no different than the old Intel Mac Pro; same modular tower design; same handles; same cheese grater facade. With a starting price of $6,999, the new Mac Pro is the same as the old Mac Pro: for serious professionals, only.

Mac Pro (2023) Features

Same old design with new internals.

Being a Mac Pro, the new model is a screamer when it comes to performance. Every Mac Pro comes with an M2 Ultra chip. The base model comes with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine. For another $1,000, you can spec that up with a 76-core GPU.

Apple says the new Mac Pro is “up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model.” Memory is bountiful, starting at 64GB. Fork over an additional $800 and $1,600, and you can get 128GB and 192GB of unified memory with 800GB/s data speeds, respectively. Storage starts with 1TB and can be configured up to 8TB.

The Mac Pro — also modular — comes with seven PCIe expansion slots, and on the rear, there are six Thunderbolt 4 ports. The top has two Thunderbolt 4 ports. And if you need USB-A, there are three on the rear. Other ports for pros include two HDMI slots and two 10Gb Ethernet ports. Connectivity has been upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Price and Release Date

Orders for the 2023 Mac Pro start today and ship in two weeks. Pricing starts at $6,999.

