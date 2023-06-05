With the New Mac Pro, Apple Has Finally Dumped Intel CPUs

In addition to the new Vision Pro spatial computing headset, 15-inch MacBook Air, and updated Mac Studio, Apple at WWDC 2023 also announced a new Mac Pro with Apple silicon.

For better or worse, the refreshed Mac Pro looks no different than the old Intel Mac Pro; same modular tower design; same handles; same cheese grater facade. With a starting price of $6,999, the new Mac Pro is the same as the old Mac Pro: for serious professionals, only.

Mac Pro (2023) Features

Same old design with new internals. Apple

Being a Mac Pro, the new model is a screamer when it comes to performance. Every Mac Pro comes with an M2 Ultra chip. The base model comes with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine. For another $1,000, you can spec that up with a 76-core GPU.

Apple says the new Mac Pro is “up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model.” Memory is bountiful, starting at 64GB. Fork over an additional $800 and $1,600, and you can get 128GB and 192GB of unified memory with 800GB/s data speeds, respectively. Storage starts with 1TB and can be configured up to 8TB.

The Mac Pro — also modular — comes with seven PCIe expansion slots, and on the rear, there are six Thunderbolt 4 ports. The top has two Thunderbolt 4 ports. And if you need USB-A, there are three on the rear. Other ports for pros include two HDMI slots and two 10Gb Ethernet ports. Connectivity has been upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Price and Release Date

Orders for the 2023 Mac Pro start today and ship in two weeks. Pricing starts at $6,999.