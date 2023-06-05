Apple's First-Ever 15-Inch MacBook Air Has 18 Hours of Battery Life

Fifteen years after Steve Jobs famously announced the original MacBook Air by pulling it out of a Manila envelope, Apple has announced a 15-inch model — the largest MacBook Air ever.

At WWDC 2023, Apple debuted the 15-inch MacBook Air, and wouldn’t you know it, it looks exactly like a bigger version of the M2 MacBook Air released last year. The thin and light laptop measures only 11.5mm thin and weighs only 3.3 pounds.

15-inch MacBook Air Features

Apple’s first 15-inch MacBook Air is its biggest yet. Apple

The 15-inch MacBook Air comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 5mm bezels and 500 nits of brightness. Underneath the hood, the 15-inch MacBook Air uses the same M2 chip inside of the the MacBook Air and Mac mini.

For ports, there’s MagSafe for magnetic charging and two Thunderbolt ports. Sorry guys, no SD card slot — that’s still a MacBook Pro exclusive.

Just like the 13-inch version, there’s 1080p FaceTime HD webcam embedded inside of the notch. Accompanying the webcam is a 3-mic array. On the speaker end, there’s a six-speaker system with support for Spatial Audio. Apple says the 15-inch MacBook Air is “12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.”

The new 15-inch MacBook Air has two Thunderbolt ports and MagSafe charging. Apple

The most impressive spec, though, is battery life. Apple touts up to 18 hours of battery life on the 15-inch MacBook Air. Lastly, Apple’s new laptop comes in four colors: silver, space gray, Midnight (dark blue), and Starlight (gold)

Price and Release Date

You can get your hand on the new MacBook Air starting next week. Apple

Orders for the 15-inch MacBook Air start today and ship next week. Pricing starts at $1,299. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip also drops to a $1,099 starting price.