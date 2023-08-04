Alienware’s New Pre-Built PC Balances Work With Gaming

Alienware has landed on a more understated design with its next-gen pre-built desktop PC.

The Aurora R16 will be the first desktop offering from Alienware to feature the new Legend 3 design design language which was initially shown off at CES 2023. A new look isn’t the only thing that’s new — the Aurora 16 is also slated to be Alienware’s “most powerful desktop.”

GAMER GLOW UP

On its surface, the Aurora R16 will take up far less space than its predecessor, with up to a 40 percent decrease in size, but still offering the same amount of internal space. The more practical shape and design should help the latest pre-built fit into “more diverse environments,” as Alienware puts it.

Internally, Alienware emphasized better airflow for the Aurora R16 which has a 20 percent quieter system, 10 percent lower CPU temps, and six percent lower GPU temps compared to the Aurora R15. Alienware has even highlighted its improved airflow design with its Stadium loop, an oval-shaped vent with RGB lighting at the front of the desktop that allows for better airflow.

Alienware is putting in the latest chips for its Aurora R16, including Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, and 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors. The pre-built PC can fit up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 8TB of SSD storage through two 4TB SSDs. There’s even an option for a 1TB hard drive for additional storage.

The Aurora R16 is 40 percent smaller than the R15. Alienware

As for software, Alienware is including Windows 11 Home, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and the Alienware Command Center that lets you customize the RGB lighting, macros, audio, and more.

ALL GROWN UP

Alienware’s previous spaceship-esque desktop designs may have not been for everyone, so we understand why it’s going with a much more practical look. This redesign could theoretically attract a demographic beyond the typical gaming crowd that can’t say no to RGB lighting.

The Aurora R16 is already available on Dell’s website. The first available configuration starts at $1,749.99 and has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700F and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070.