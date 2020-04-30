Remdesivir: 3 critical studies explain its potential as a Covid-19 drug

Remdesivir, a drug once developed to treat Ebola, could become the new "standard of care" for treating Covid-19, according to comments made by Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), on Wednesday.

Identifying a drug as the "standard of care" is a major step forward in the fight to control the pandemic. But the road to this moment has been filled with conflicting twists and turns — and we still have a lot more road left ahead of us.

What happened? – After weeks of speculation about which drugs may treat Covid-19, remdesivir results from three separate, major trials were released. Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug that's designed to stop viruses from replication once they infect cells.

The most influential trial of the three was run by the NIAID, which is headed by Fauci. This trial is the most important because it's the most rigorous randomized, controlled clinical trial yet to study the effects of remdesivir on the novel coronavirus. It revealed that remdesivir might quicken recovery, but may not affect mortality.

It enrolled over 1,000 patients around the world who received remdesivir or a placebo. Patients on remdesivir recovered in 11 days on average, whereas those on a placebo recovered in 15 days – that's about 31 percent faster for those who got the drug. Eight percent of patients in the remdesivir group died compared to 11 percent of those in the placebo group. Still, this is not a large enough difference to confirm that the drug helps people survive.

The study has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal but was reviewed by a data and safety monitoring board that was not involved with the trial. The findings were released in a statement from the NIH on Wednesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House on Wednesday. Shutterstock

Meanwhile, results from another major drug trial were released Wednesday by the drug company Gilead Sciences Inc. This company manufactures remdesivir. That trial was conducted on Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms; they received the drug for ether 5 days or 10 days.

The team found that the time to improvement was similar between the two groups: Fifty percent of the patients that got remdesivir for 5 days had improved after 10 days had passed. Fifty percent of patients who got remdesivir for 10 days also improved after 11 days had passed

That study has also not been published in its entirety in a peer-reviewed journal.

However, it wasn't all good news for remdesivir on Wednesday. In a third study published in the prestigious journal The Lancet, scientists in China reported that remdesivir had no effect on patient recovery compared to a placebo.

However, the authors of that study said their study couldn't completely rule out the drug as a Covid-19 treatment. The team was only able to enroll 237 patients out of their goal of 453. The lead study author Bin Cao, an associate professor at the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, also noted that there were restrictions on bed availability, so many patients had to be enrolled when they were already very ill.

"We were unable to adequately assess whether earlier treatment with remdesivir might have provided clinical benefit," Cao explained in a statement.

What do these studies mean for treating Covid-19? – The study that holds the most sway right now is the NIAID study, as it is the largest study that also has a control arm (a studied group that was not given an experimental intervention). A control arm is crucial for determining whether the drug actually works.

Fauci also said that the results were "very important" for several reasons, even if a 31 percent improvement doesn't feel like the "knockout" we were hoping for.

"What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus," Fauci announced from the White House on Wednesday. He also added that the drug will become the "standard of care," which means that when we look into other drug treatments, we will compare them to remdesivir to evaluate how they work against Covid-19.

What questions remain? — There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to remdesivir.

The full write-up for the NIAID trial has yet to be published in a journal, so other scientists can't dig into the details. Aneesh K. Mehta, the director of a remdesivir trial site at Emory University told NPR that the data "has not undergone the robust analysis that will be conducted by the statisticians and the scientists at the NIH in the coming weeks."

Once the full results of that study are released, external experts will be able to get a better understanding of what happened during that study. This will give us a better idea of how robust the study really is, compared to the "top line" results released.

As for the Gilead trial, it may be tempting to use that study to add credence to the findings from the NIAID trial. The company's release said that the findings "complement" the NIAID's study.

A vial of the drug remdesivir. Getty Images

However, the Gilead can't technically complement that study because it did not include a control arm. It can suggest that, if remdesivir works the way we hope it does, we might be able to stretch our current supply of the drug a bit further: If patients have similar recovery times after 5 days of treatment as opposed to 10, that suggests that fewer drugs might be needed per patient, which means more people, overall, could receive treatment

And standing in opposition to these results, there's the Lancet study. Its results were murky but still complicate things.

Taken together, these studies suggest remdesivir could help treat Covid-19, but there's a lot we still don't know. What we have right now is a promising mosaic of data pulled from government officials, drug companies, and one prestigious journal. But added up, the future of the drug still isn't exactly clear.

Why did these studies drop all at once? – The rapid release of three studies regarding remdesivir come after bits and pieces of studies have been leaked over the past few weeks.

Last week, the World Health Organization accidentally posted a draft of a study conducted in China showing that remdesivir did not speed the recovery of Covid-19 patients. Weeks earlier, STAT obtained a video of a discussion about a remdesivir trial underway at a Chicago hospital. At that point, the video suggested that nearly all the patients were improving.

As Reuters reported Thursday, Fauci was concerned that partial leaks would lead to public confusion. This drove his decision to reveal the early results of the NIAID trial Wednesday. He was also concerned with the ethics of keeping patients on placebos when they had evidence remdesivir was working.

Now, with these top-line results released, there's more information available. But scientists will await more complete reports.

The Inverse Analysis – For now, it's looking like we may finally have a drug candidate that can treat Covid-19, after months of social media speculation, but little movement on behalf of the FDA.

The FDA has yet to actually authorize the drug as treatment. In an interview with Bloomberg, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the agency was moving with "lightning speed" to review the data on its own. Right now, remdesivir isn't approved to treat any condition, let alone coronavirus.

It's possible that the FDA will announce an emergency-use authorization of the drug by next Wednesday. Meanwhile, further analysis of all the trials, plus further study, can reveal a path forward: According to the WHO, it's still too early to comment on whether or not remdesivir is a "game-changer."