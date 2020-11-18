Brain food: The surprising new links between nutrition and health

If you’re feeling extra tired, moody, depressed, or confused these days — you’re a person with a pulse living in the year 2020. But, these are also all signs of seasonal affective disorder (or, aptly, SAD). Just as we’re making our way to this long year’s finish line, SAD has arrived right on cue, making us more unmotivated by the minute.
However, science says there is something that can help improve our mood: changing what we eat. Giving new meaning to the term “comfort food,” the key to optimal mental health may lie with nutrition.
New research suggests when you eat and drink can also be critical. Not to depress you any further, but that “liquid life” in your coveted morning cup of joe? You may have been drinking it wrong this entire time.
Whether it’s pinpointing the perfect time to drink coffee or finding just the right mix of nutrients to keep your brain sane, the road to the good health may not begin with a single step — but with the first bite or sip.
In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss how what we eat and drink can keep our brains sane and our bodies running healthy.
Our first story explores the direct link between nutrition and mental health. As seasonal affective disorder takes its yearly toll, research suggests certain foods can help ease the “winter blues.”
Our second story pinpoints the perfect time to drink coffee. Found to influence the metabolism, your morning cup of joe can significantly affect your health over time — it just depends on how and when you take it.
