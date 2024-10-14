ADHD is a common neurodevelopmental disorder that often emerges in childhood. The excess inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity characteristic of this disorder can often disrupt a person’s daily life. But the condition is often missed or misdiagnosed in adulthood. A new survey found that as many as one in four adults think they have the elusive condition.

A new survey commissioned by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine found that 25 percent of adults believe they have undiagnosed ADHD, but only 13 percent of respondents had brought their concerns to a doctor. Without proper medical input, patients risk receiving improper treatment.

More people are taking to social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to discuss how these symptoms might manifest is subtler ways that could evade diagnosis. As a result, more social media users are coming to suspect that they have undiagnosed ADHD. This survey reflects just how many adults believe ADHD pervades their daily lives as well as how relatively few of them are reaching out for professional assessment.

“Anxiety, depression and ADHD — all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning,” psychologist Justin Barterian, a clinical assistant professor in Ohio State University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health , said in a press release.

The survey, conducted by the survey platform, SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus, collected data from August 16 to 18 of this year from a sample of 1,006 respondents by phone and online.

The Centers for Disease Control also published findings from a survey on adults with ADHD earlier this month. In October and November of 2023, the National Center for Health Statistics Rapid Surveys System collected data to estimate the prevalence of ADHD diagnosis and treatment in American adults. About 1 in 16 U.S. adults, or 6 percent, had a current ADHD diagnosis. More than half of adults with ADHD were diagnosed in adulthood. It also underscored that more than 70 percent of adults who took prescription stimulants for their ADHD reported difficulty getting their prescription filled in the previous year because of availability.

Ultimately, seeking help from a medical professional is the best way to gain an ADHD diagnosis, and to get the right treatment, according to experts. “If you're watching videos on social media and it makes you think that you may meet criteria for the disorder, I would encourage you to seek an evaluation from a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician to get it checked out,” Barterian said in the release.