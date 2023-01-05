Lenovo’s ThinkBook Twist laptop has a color E Ink display on its backside

Is a laptop with an E Ink screen on the backside a good idea? Lenovo seems to think so.

At CES 2023, Lenovo is announcing the ThinkBook Twist, a new laptop with a “twistable” dual-sided display — on one side is a 13.3-inch 2.8K-resolution OLED touchscreen and the backside is a 12-inch color E Ink touchscreen.

Even better: both touchscreens also support a pen for notetaking.

It’s not Lenovo’s first experiment putting an E Ink display in a laptop. Several years ago, the company released the YogaBook C930 with an E Ink screen on the inside that replaced the keyboard. The ThinkBook Twist seems to be a better idea — a color E Ink screen on the outside that can be used like an e-reader just seems more practical than typing on a slow-response black-and-white keyboard.

Use the Lenovo ThinkBook Twist like a color e-reader for consuming comics. Lenovo

Both screens work with a stylus. Lenovo

ThinkBook Twist specs

Other than the 12-inch color E Ink screen, the ThinkBook Twist is looking like a typical 2023 laptop with Intel’s latest 13th Gen CPUs with integrated graphics that were also just announced at CES, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

According to Lenovo, the ThinkBook Twist is packing a 56Whr battery, a full HD resolution webcam with a privacy shutter, a fingerprint reader, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Ports are on the weaker side: only two Thunderbolt USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the bright side, the laptop can suck down fast data over the latest Wi-Fi 6E and supports Bluetooth 5.1.

The ThinkBook Twist runs Windows 11. Lenovo

Price and release

Barring any issues with the supply chain, Lenovo is expecting to release the ThinkBook Twist in the U.S. in June starting at $1,649.