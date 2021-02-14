4 Zelda characters that are perfect for Smash Bros. Fighters Pass 2

Only three Super Smash Bros. Ultimate invitations remain in Fighters Pass 2. Nintendo’s hit fighting game is set to introduce its final characters by the end of 2021, ending years of constant speculation. While fans remain hopeful that some left-field choices like Waluigi could make the cut, the final three could be more practical.

With The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary happening this year, it seems like a perfect excuse for Nintendo to add another character — or two — from the franchise to the roster. That may initially sound disappointing for fans hoping to see Waluigi take the stage, but there are tons of memorable Zelda characters waiting in the wings. Just look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which featured an 18 character roster with entirely different playstyles.

So, if a new Zelda character were to come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, who should it be? We combed through the series 35 years worth of heroes and villains to pick the best options.

But first: How did gaming get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

Daruk in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo

4. Daruk

While any of Breath of the Wild’s four champions would make an amazing addition to Smash’s roster, Daruk has the most fun potential. The Goron is a standout fighter in Hyrule Warriors, attacking with a giant stone sword and molten rocks. It’s easy to see those basic moves translating perfectly to Smash. It’s been a while since Smash Bros. has gotten a character that we would classify as a “heavy.” Villains like Bowser and King K. Rool dominate that tier, but Daruk would be natural fit for that style of slow but powerful characters.

The most intriguing idea here is his ability to roll into a ball. We’ve seen that idea used with Sonic to create a speedy move set that can bounce around the stage, but Daruk could play like a glorified wrecking ball that plows into enemies with massive force. Any Goron from Zelda’s past could technically fill this role, but Daruk is easily the most endearing.

A giant Zant appears in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. Nintendo

3. Zant

Ganondorf is the only Zelda villain playable in Smash, but he’s far from the only Zelda baddie out there. Looking at all the options on the table, Zant from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess would be an especially exciting addition. It’s easy to see boss attacks like his red energy blasts turned into a long-range neutral special that tracks opponents. His spin attack feels like a perfect down-B as well, briefly turning him into a deadly top.

What’s most memorable about Zant is his eclectic movement. In Twilight Princess, he hops around while waving his limbs. That could translate to a sort of drunken boxer style that we haven’t seen yet in Smash. Zant could be an unpredictable fighter that’s hard to read. That could add an extra layer of strategy that always keeps opponents on their toes.

Skull Kid in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. Nintendo

2. Skull Kid

Skull Kid is the most obvious character for the job, and it’s surprising he has yet to join the fray. The Majora’s Mask villain has perhaps the most iconic look in the series next to Link, especially with his mask on. While the mask itself is the real villain Link ends up fighting, there’s still plenty of ways to translate Skull Kid into a fighting character.

The key here is masks. Skull Kid could utilize a specific mask mechanic, not unlike Kirby’s copy ability. Press up-B and become a Deku that can fly through the air with flowers. Press down-B and roll around like a Goron. And for a final Smash? The Fierce Deity mask, of course. Many newer Smash Bros. characters are built around specific mechanics that separate them from other fighters. Splatoon’s squids have to worry about ink conservation, while Cloud can charge a Limit Break to unleash even more powerful attacks. A mask system feels like the exact design hook that Sakurai and his team love to develop, making Skull Kid a top contender.

Tingle appears in the background of a Super Smash Bros. Melee stage. Nintendo

1. Tingle

Okay, hear me out. Yes, everyone hates Tingle. He’s a total weirdo that players love to hate. He’s also a deeply important part of Zelda canon for that very reason. Super Smash Bros. is about letting you punch the most iconic characters in gaming, and who doesn’t want to knock Tingle into the stratosphere? He’s certainly done his time as well, cameoing in eight Zelda games and three spinoffs of his own.

There are two defining characteristics of Tingle: balloons and rupees. The balloon part is self-explanatory, giving him high jump power and aerial potential at the expense of power. He’d be the closest thing the game had to Balloon Fight representation in that sense. While up in the air, he’d be able to rain rupees and other items down onto enemies. Perhaps he’d even drop an occasional healing item for teammates. Tingle could represent some underappreciated Zelda games like Minish Cap and the Four Swords Adventures, while still adding a memorable (and hated) face to the roster.