Newegg could be your best chance to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X this week

Xbox Series X and S have been officially released, and the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edtion will follow suit on Thursday. After months and years of waiting, the next-gen era of gaming will finally be in full swing ... at least for those that could secure a console. All four next-generation console variants have been hard to come by due to limited launch window stock and other logistical limitations seemingly caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because of that, the consoles aren't readily available in stores and you'll have to look online to see where they are available. Inverse has dedicated articles about where you can find Xbox Series X and S, as well as the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. That said, one other site that you'll want to keep an eye on is the online retailer Newegg, as that site seems to be getting some extra consoles in as they release.

How to get an Xbox Series X or S from Newegg

Newegg was one of the sites that hosted pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and S, but it quickly ran out of stock when pre-orders went live on September 22. Newegg then gathered a lot of attention on November 9 when it confirmed that more Xbox Series X units would be available on its website around 12:01 a.m. on November 10.

Newegg is an online retailer that's sells PC hardware, games, and consoles.

These extra consoles are long gone by now, but Newegg getting more stock does suggest that more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles might be available from them throughout the rest of the year. If you're looking for a next-generation Xbox console, definitely keep an eye on their dedicated Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pages. Newegg will also announce if they are adding new stock soon on Twitter.

How to get a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Newegg

While Newegg was not part of the pre-order rush that happened on September 16 following that month's PS5 Showcase, it will have PS5 bundles in stock around launch time.

Unlike Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, no new PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition stock have appeared on Newegg prior to launch. That said, Newegg promises that some systems will be available at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on the day the system launches, so gamers should check the site often leading up to Thursday.

Still, the availability of the Xbox Series X prior to its release suggests that the same could be possible with the PS5 around its launch. If you're looking for some way to get Sony's next-generation console even though its extremely hard to come by, you'll definitely want to keep an eye on not only Newegg's Twitter for any announcements but the site's PS5 bundle page.