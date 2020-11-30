Xbox Series X Cyber Monday restock: Adorama, Walmart, and Meijer inventory

It's Cyber Monda y , and that means major markdowns on games and other tech across many of the internet's most popular retailers. Unfortunately, there won't be any discounts on the recently released Xbox Series X but many stores have refreshed their next-gen consoles stock just in time for the upcoming holiday shopping spree.

Much like every past console launch, Microsoft's latest gaming system has been in short supply. Microsoft executive Liz Hamren acknowledged that "not everyone was able to get an Xbox Series X immediately," in a November 13 statement. However, she reassured customers that the company was "working tirelessly" to get more out the door as soon as possible.

What were your favorite games and gaming moments of 2020? Take our poll!

While Microsoft and many retailers haven't confirmed that there will be a Cyber Monday restock of the Series X, Hamren encouraged shoppers to regularly visit retailers' websites to check for availability. Store traditionally restock hot-button items during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so there's hope that the console will go on sale sometime on Monday.

Here's where you might be able to snag an Xbox Series X. Microsoft

Anyone trying to lock down a Series X for themselves or as a gift should look to these specific retailers during Cyber Monday. But act fast and refresh often because all next-gen consoles are flying off virtual shelves.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our editorial team.

Walmart

Walmart is the largest retailer that has stated it will have a fresh batch of Xbox Series X consoles on Cyber Monday, but the retailer didn't mention a specific time when they'd arrive.

The company told NBC reporter Jo Ling Kent on November 29 that it would "restocking [next-gen consoles] for additional release of inventory throughout the holidays." However, they did not provide a time window for customers, which means you'll need to regularly refresh the console's landing page to make sure you don't miss out.

Check in on Walmart's Series X store page for updates. At the time of writing the consoles remains out of stock.

The Series X is in short supply this holiday season. Microsoft

Adorama

Electronics store Adorama announced it would have a limited supply of Xbox Series X bundles ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday but the supply vanished in minutes.

At the time of writing, all Xbox Series X|S deals on the site are "temporarily not available." But gamers might be able to get lucky if they visit the site throughout Cyber Monday.

Meijer

The mid-Western retail chain Meijer re-upped its supply of next-gen consoles for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but supplies barely lasted. As it stands, the company has no further updates on when it will receive more Series X units.

"The new Xbox system is sold out," it tweeted on Monday. "This includes both versions...At this time, we do not have any more information when we will have more in stock. We apologize for any inconvenience."

It's still worth keeping tabs on the store's website because waiting for a company to announce a restock might mean you'll be too late.

Supplies typically last minutes. Microsoft

GameStop

The game's store also announced it would have a supply of Series X consoles on November 25, but they didn't last long. The company's site currently lists both the Series X as "unavailable" at the time of writing.

Most, if not all, retailers appear to be understocked on Series Xs as the holidays approach, but you might get lucky if you routinely refreshing the site for your favorite retailer.