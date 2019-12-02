If you missed out on all of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, fear not — their 2020 Cyber Monday deals are just as good, if not better. Many of the most popular items on the site, from the latest tech releases to big-ticket kitchen appliances, are on sale at some of the lowest prices of the year.

Yes, the Black Friday—Cyber Monday shopping event is billed as the perfect time to get your holiday shopping out of the way, and it is! This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 30, but you can expect to see deals starting on Black Friday and running through the weekend and into the next week. It's an amazing time to stock up on essentials like electric toothbrushes, high-quality razors, and smart home upgrades in addition to gifts for everyone on your list. Our team is constantly sorting through the best deals and updating our lists, so you can skip the research and get right down to some serious shopping.

40% off the Fire Stick 4K with Alexa

If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off.

34% off iRobot Roomba E5

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum takes all the work out of cleaning, and can even sync with your smart assistant so you can control it from anywhere in your home simply by using an app or the sound of your voice. It's also designed with multi-surface rubber brushes and a high-efficiency filter, making it a great buy for anyone with allergies or hard-to-clean pet messes. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and given it a rave, 4.4-star overall rating. Get it for 34% off while sales last. See all deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums.

41% off a set of 2 gel pillows

Nab these ultra-comfy, incredibly plush gel pillows for an impressive 41% off now. They come backed by more than 40,000 positive reviews so you can rest assured you're getting a quality set of pillows.

50% off a Sonicare electric toothbrush

This rechargeable electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare uses sonic technology to remove plaque — and with more than 32,000 reviews and 4.5 stars on Amazon, it's clear that users love it. It operates on a two-minute timer to help you brush for the recommended amount of time, plus it pulses when it senses you're applying too much pressure. The battery holds charge for up to 14 days, but it's easy to recharge when you need to. Click the coupon to save an extra $5 on Cyber Monday.

52% off a highly-rated portable power bank

In the market for a portable phone charger? The Anker power bank has over 6,600 reviews and an impressive 4.7 stars. Even though it's roughly the size of a smartphone itself, it has 10000mAh to fully charge most models two times over.

40% off a 50-pack of disposable face masks

Normally $10, this 50-pack of face masks is just $5 on Cyber Monday when you clip the coupon at checkout. Designed with a flexible seal you can shape to your nose and elastic ear loops, this mask has plenty of features to help you find a secure and comfortable fit. It's no surprise it has garnered nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating.

40% off the Beats Solo3 Headphones

These top-of-the-line Beats headphones have earned 8,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. Offering award-winning sound and 40 hours of play, these cult-favorite wireless headphones are a sure way to upgrade your listening experience.

38% off a 6-pack ofScotch gift-wrapping tape

Stock up on all the tape you'll need for holiday gift wrapping with this discounted six-pack from Scotch. The tape has a satin finish that fans report looks "almost invisible" on packages.

51% off a clothing steamer

With 1400 watts of power, this PurSteam steamer is amazingly powerful, efficiently removing wrinkles from all fabrics almost instantly. Nearly 2,000 reviewers on Amazon give it a knockout 4.5-star rating overall, backing up its effectiveness. The steamer is over half off, so act fast — and don't forget to click the coupon box to save an extra 5% at checkout.

48% off this Ninja 9-in-1 cooker

With the nine-in-one Ninja Foodi, you can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, air crisp, bake, roast, and broil, all in one machine, and with a 4.8-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews for the line, it's definitely customer tested and approved. With a 6.5-quart capacity, it's large enough for group or batch cooking.

37% off this digital meat thermometer with stellar ratings

With over 10,000 Amazon reviews and the stamp of approval that comes with a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating, this digital meat thermometer is one of the most popular models out there. It can accurately read temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit in just three seconds, so you can quickly move onto your next kitchen task. For Cyber Monday, it's 37% off if you act fast.

25% off a Crest teeth whitening kit

The Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White kit comes with 32 individual strips (for both top and bottom teeth), plus two one-hour express treatments for quick results. Just peel, apply, and go about your day for whiter teeth in 30 minutes — no wonder they have 12,600 reviews and 4.5 stars.

20% off a 3-pack of iPhone charging cables

These iPhone chargers are each 10 feet long and can be folded more than 9,000 times without breaking. One end connects to most recent Apple devices while the other plugs into a USB port for safe, fast charging — and since they're MFi-certified, they have over 4,300 reviews and 4.4 stars.

20% off a 4-pack of Android charging cables

For 20% off today, you can grab this four-pack of USB-C cables, which are designed to provide a quick charge for all Android devices. They're made with extra-durable materials and are each 10 feet long, which is why over 3,500 reviews have given them 4.8 stars.

39% off this 72-piece watercolor pencil set

Get these professional watercolor pencils for 39% off. They have 4.7 stars and 2,600 reviews because they're vivid, easy to blend, and come with 72 different colors for endless creative options.

36% off the Roomba 675 vacuum

With more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.5-star rating overall, this iRobot Roomba is highly coveted for its Wi-Fi-connectivity, allowing you to control it with Google Assistant, Alexa, or even the iRobot HOME app. The vacuum is effective on carpet and hard floors, and it has built-in sensors to navigate under and around furniture. Snatch it up for $100 off.

43% off this fabric shaver & lint remover

Get rid of lint and pilling on everything from upholstery to clothing, all thanks to this battery-operated fabric shaver which helps your stuff look like new again. Its 23,000 reviews and 4.5-star overall rating speak to how convenient, versatile, and damage-resistant it is.

20% off a pulse oximeter

This pulse monitor uses AAA batteries to monitor your pulse and oxygen levels no matter where you happen to be. It has over 10,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating because it's accurate, easy to use, and affordable — especially today.

58% off this no-touch forehead thermometer

With a 4.5-star rating after more than 65,000 Amazon reviews, this infrared touchless thermometer has amassed a serious fan base thanks to its fast, accurate, and painless readings. Score the deal and get it for an impressive 50% off.

50% off the 23andMe ancestry testing kit

If you've ever wondered about your ancestry, there has never been a better time to dive in and find out more. This popular genetics test, which boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, can give you insight into how your genetics affect your health and more — plus it's 50% off.

50% off a 50-pack of disposable face masks

This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, but on Cyber Monday? It's just $10 — a whopping 50% off. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers, with one describing these as "light and comfortable." No wonder they have a 4.6-star overall rating.

49% off a 10-pack of K95 masks

Over 2,000 reviewers have given these KN95 masks a 4.4-star rating. Each one in the 10-pack has stretchy ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge, while the thermal cotton insulation and non-woven fabric help to prevent the spread of germs.

31% off the Apple AirPods Pro with charging case

It's a rarity for Apple products to get such a deep discount, so you'll want to grab these Apple AirPods before they sell out. Featuring an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon with more than 220,000 reviews, these wildly popular wireless AirPods come with a handy charging case that will give you more than 24 hours of battery life. Get them for 31% off today.

42% off the iRobot Roomba I7

With powerful suction and Smart Map technology, this Roomba robot vacuum is easy to use and tackles even tough jobs like pet hair. It's compatible with Alexa for voice control, and the app lets you create custom schedules. It even recharges itself when it's running low on batteries.

52% off these noise-cancelling Sony headphones

With over 4,000 Amazon reviews, Sony's Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most popular headphones on the market today. They offer hands-free calling, a built-in microphone, and up to 30 hours of battery life. While normally a pair of high-quality headphones from a trusted brand like Sony would set you back quite a bit, on Cyber Monday they are seriously discounted if you act fast.

60% off a 50-pack of disposable face masks

These disposable face masks offer three layers of protection, and the pleated design and nose wires help ensure a secure fit. They've earned more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, with buyers writing that they're "very comfortable" and "easy to breathe in." The set comes with 50 masks, so you won't run out anytime soon.

30% off the Ring video doorbell

Never wonder who's at the door again with this new video doorbell from Ring. Not only does it feature 1080p HD video, it also pairs with most smartphones and tablets as well as some Alexa-enabled devices for even more functionalities. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers, and it's currently 30% off.

40% off an 8-piece Ring alarm kit

This eight-piece alarm set from Ring has a glowing five-star rating from over 5,000 shoppers, so you know it's a good deal. The set includes a base station and keypad as well as multiple contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender, so you can create a fully functional DIY home security system. It's also Alexa-compatible, making this the perfect addition to your smart home.

24% off a car phone holder

This air vent phone holder keeps your device steady while you're driving, which is perfect for when you need to follow directions. It has six strong magnets that keep it firmly in place and it's compatible with most smartphones and even some tablets. This holder has more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star overall rating, and is being offered at 24% today.

39% off a 57-piece first aid kit

It's always a good idea to be prepared in case of an emergency, and this 57-piece first aid kit has you covered. The kit is OSHA compliant and includes enough bandages, antibiotic ointment, trauma pads, and more to treat up to 10 people. It boasts more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating and is offered at 39% off.

42% off the Echo Dot — 4th Gen

The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

60% off the Instant Pot 9-in-1 Max

30% off this highly-rated electric toothbrush set

With eight brush heads included in each package, this electric toothbrush set will have you covered for months to come. And with a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon and thousands of positive reviews, it comes backed by plenty of users. Plus, it's wireless, water-resistant, and each charge lasts up to 30 days.

60% off this Airpods Pro charging case cover

Keep your AirPods charging case protected with this silicone cover that's garnered more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall. Made from durable silicone, it guards against dust, falls, and scratches, and the cutout means you can still charge.

50% off this 128GB USB Flash Drive

Cyber Monday is a great time to stock up on electronic accessories at deep discounts, and this USB flash drive is a prime example. Boasting 4,800 reviews, the high-speed drive boasts 128 gigabytes of storage space, and reviewers report that it's "easy to use" and "transfers files fast."

60% off these color-changing LED lights

Maylit LED Strip Lights, 16.4 Feet Amazon - $11.89 $29.73 See On Amazon

Customize your room in a snap with these colorful LED lights you can control with the included remote or an app. Get 16 million colors to choose from and there's even a music mode that'll sync the lights to your tunes. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews, customers have called them "awesome."

40% off this smart scale that measures body composition

This smart scale measures 13 body composition data points, like muscle mass and bone mass, so that stepping on the scale becomes a more insightful experience. It's compatible with many fitness trackers, and it's earned an astounding 104,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating.

46% off this 2-pack of scalp massagers

This two-pack of scalp massagers is an easy way to create salon-grade shampoo sessions at home. The flexible bristles stimulate circulation and help reduce tension, while the handles make them easy to use — even when your hands are wet.

60% off this 5-pack of KN95 masks

Face masks are an everyday essential right now, so while you're shopping Cyber Monday deals, go ahead and add this five pack of KN95 disposable face masks to your cart while they are being offered at such a low price. With five soft layers of protection, stretchy, elastic ear loops, and an adjustable nose bridge, they are comfortable and reliable.

47% off this milk frother that has thousands of fans

More than 8,000 coffee drinkers have reviewed this milk frother with an overall rating of 4.5 stars, and it's on deep discount this Cyber Monday. The handheld frother whips up creamy foam for at-home cappuccinos and lattes in just 45 seconds, and you can use it for milkshakes and cocktails too.

31% off this wireless charging stand

Whether you're team iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Note, if you have a wirelessly charging device, this Anker charger stand will power it up safely and quickly. With a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon and more than 40,000 reviews, it's a popular choice to keep and give.

37% off these popular Keurig flavored coffee pods

Keurig Flavored Coffee Collection Variety Pack (40-Count) Amazon - $17.90 $28.41 See On Amazon

Stocking up on everyday essentials is a smart idea on big sale days, and during Cyber Monday you can get an incredible deal on this variety pack of Keurig K-Cups if you act fast. This 40-pack includes a range of coffee flavors from different brands, like Green Mountain, Kalúa, and Cinnabon. It's a popular selection on Amazon, with nearly 29,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall.

38% off this pet-friendly bagless vacuum

With more than 8,400 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, this BISSELL bagless upright vacuum is loved on Amazon for its powerful suction and brush roll that's great at trapping dirt and hair on both hard floors and carpets. The 27-foot cord gives you plenty of reach, and it neatly retracts into the vacuum for convenience.

37% off these fleece-lined rain boots

These popular Sperry Top-Sider rain boots are lined with micro-fleece to keep your feet warm and have a rubber sole with plenty of traction to ensure you have stable footing on slippery grounds. The nylon upper is flexible and soft, so it won't feel restricting around your calf, and they come in 21 different colors and styles. Over 8,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these boots and the reviews are rave.

28% off this Gilette Fusion5 razor with extra blades

With over 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, the Gillette Fusion5 is a fan-approved way to get a close, comfortable shave. The razor features five anti-friction blades and a lubrication strip to soothe skin. Plus, with four blade refills, you won't have to stock up again anytime soon.

47% off this 4-pack of Lightning charging cables

These iPhone and iPad Lightning charging cables are made with ultra-durable aluminum alloy and braided nylon, and the bright colors mean you'll always be able to find one when you need it. The four-pack includes cables in four different lengths: 1.5-foot, 3-foot, 5-foot, and 6-foot. Get them on the cheap while they last.

33% off this cordless handheld vacuum

Don't let the compact size and cordless design fool you; This BLACK+DECKER handheld vacuum gets the job done. "It has a lot of power for such a small unit," one reviewer wrote. This bagless cleaner has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon and more than 35,000 reviews, so it's clear many users are equally impressed.

57 % off this highly-rated Biotin supplement

Whether you're already a biotin user or hoping to add it to your cabinet in 2021, this Sports Research biotin supplement is one of the highest-quality options you'll find on Amazon (just scan through the 25,000+ five-star ratings for proof). The non-GMO and certified vegan soft gels are delivered in cold-pressed coconut oil, and each of the 120 capsules in the bottle contains 10,000 micrograms of biotin to support hair growth, nails, and skin, too.

30% off the Gilette Venus Swirl razor with extra blades

The Gillette Venus Swirl razor features a pivoting ball that contours to your body for a close shave, along with a micro-comb that guides hair toward the blades — so you never miss a spot. Plus, a moisture ribbon leaves skin hydrated and soothed. The razor comes with four refills, all at an affordable Cyber Monday-only price.

31% off this set of soothing essential oils

This set of organic aromatherapy essential oils has received more than 6,700 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, and it makes for a fantastic gift for yourself or a loved one. It comes with eight popular essential oils, like lavender to de-stress and peppermint to help enhance mental focus.

20% off this lightweight anti-allergen vacuum

Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Lightweight Stick Vacuum Amazon - $169.99 $279.99 See On Amazon

This cordless stick vacuum from Shark makes it easy to clean your space without getting tangled in cords. The built-in (and self-cleaning) brush can quickly pick up pet hair, and the powerful suction will ensure your floors are spotless when you're done. This vacuum is even designed with anti-allergen technology that traps dust and dander, so your air will be cleaner, as well.

35% off this 8-pack of Gillette Venus razor blades

This eight-pack of razor blades from Gillette is a must-buy for anyone with sensitive skin. Coated with a "lubrastrip," these blades are sharp but gentle, so they won't cause your legs or underarms to become irritated. They're even tested by dermatologists who give them the thumbs up for sensitive skin types.

27% off these blue light-blocking glasses

The blue light coming from digital screens can cause eyestrain and headaches, while messing with your circadian rhythm, but these blue-light-blocking glasses shield your eyes while you type, scroll, watch videos, and play games. They have a cool, retro aesthetic, and you can get them for a low price on Cyber Monday.

60% off these bluetooth earbuds

Clarium Black Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones Amazon - $11.89 $29.73 See On Amazon

These true wireless Bluetooth earbuds pair quickly with your device and offer precise sound quality for listening to music, videos, or podcasts. They're rated IPX5 water-resistant, which means they'll hold up to sweat during a workout (but not swimming or submersion). They come with their own quick charging case, and the backing of thousands of reviewers who have tried these out and collectively given them a 4.4-star rating overall.

63% off this cult-favorite Vitamin C serum

Get your glow on with this potent serum packed with vitamins C and E, as well as antioxidant ferulic acid and hydrating hyaluronic acid. More than 5,000 reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating. "Goodness, this product is amazing. It has slowly, but surely helped to fade my acne scars," one customer raved, later adding, "My face seems brighter. I have gotten so many compliments on my skin."

37% off these popular high-waisted yoga pants

With a high waist that won't roll down while you move, ever-handy pockets, and four-way stretch to keep things super comfortable, these yoga leggings have won over plenty of fans on Amazon. In fact, more than 31,000 reviews have given it a 4.6-star rating overall. Choose from a rainbow of colors as well as space dye options.

45% off this magnetic car-mount phone holder

With this magnetic car mount from Trianium you can easily keep your phone visible while using GPS navigation. It's equipped with four powerful magnets to keep your phone in place, and the swiveling head allows you to find just the right angle. Get this phone mount for incredibly cheap while this Cyber Monday deal lasts.

21% off these cozy memory foam slippers

These high-density memory foam slippers have received 19,000 reviews and a stellar 4.5-star overall rating. The cozy slippers feature thick, treaded soles and plush fleece lining for maximum durability and comfort.

38% off this super fast 6-port USB charger

This 6-port USB charger boasts an overall 5-star rating from over 2,600 shoppers. It's also super fast thanks to the combination of PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, which gives this a whopping 2.4 amps per port. It's compatible with most smartphone and tablet models, including Apple, Samsung, and LG products, and comes with an 18-month warranty.

74% off this water-resistant armband phone holder

If you love going for runs no matter what the weather is like, this water-resistant armband is a must-have accessory. It's compatible with most iPhone and Samsung models, and is made from a breathable neoprene and Lycra blend. It also features reflective details and an adjustable band for a perfect fit.

53% off a 10-pack of gel pens

These smooth-writing, fast-drying gel pens from Paper Mate have over 7,000 reviews and an average 4.5-star rating overall. They feature a textured, ergonomic grip, and dry three times faster than some similar pens, which means fewer smudges on your important documents. Right now, a 10-pack is 53% off.

29% off the FitBit Charge 4 Special Edition

The Fitbit Charge 4 has over 18,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. In addition to its ability to track your steps, sleep quality, and heart rate, it also has a built-in GPS, several-day battery, and swim-proof design.

33% off a Kindle

If you don't already own a Kindle, or are looking to get another one for a friend or family member, now is the time to buy because Amazon's classic e-reader is currently 33% off. With over 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this designed-for-reading tablet has a built-in front light, and comes in both ad-supported and ad-free versions.

47% off this Fire HD tablet

With over 92,000 Amazon reviews (not a typo!), this wildly-popular tablet has won fans for a good reason: It has a large, crystal-clear widescreen display and a fast processing system that allows you to easily stream your favorite videos, play games, or browse the internet. With somewhere in the neck of 10 to 12 hours of battery life depending on your usage and 32 gigabytes of storage, this is a great purchase any day — even better when it's 47% off for Cyber Monday.

55% off a 24-pack of soft white light bulbs

With a 4.7-star rating after more than 24,000 Amazon reviews, this value pack of 60-watt LED bulbs is wildly popular for a reason. The long-lasting, energy-efficient lighting provides a soft, white glow to warm up any space. Pick up 24 bulbs for less than $18 now while the deal lasts.

28% off this air fryer

Discover what the hype is all about by investing in this best-selling air-fryer from COSORI. It's earned an impressive score on Amazon, with more than 35,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall. It comes with a 5.8-quart basket that's dishwasher-friendly and 11 handy presets for making everything from bacon and steak to french fries and bread.

52% off a 3-pack of Hugo Boss boxer briefs

While supplies last during Cyber Monday, you can snag this three-pack of Hugo Boss boxer briefs. Made with a soft, breathable blend of cotton and elastane, the set includes three different colors — new grey, charcoal, and black — and comes highly rated on Amazon, with hundreds of perfect five-star reviews.

44% off a 3-pack of Emporio Armani undershirts

These soft, 100% cotton undershirts come in a bunch of neutral colors, ranging from the navy, gray, white combination pictured here, to a classic set of three black or white tees. You'll get three V-neck T-shirts in this pack, and reviewers say they work great as an undershirt or a basic tee, meaning you can wear these daily. Get them at a great discount while sales last.