Xbox Series X restock: Microsoft, Walmart, and more Black Friday inventory

Black Friday is happening very soon, and while you won't see any next-gen discounts, some retailers will have more stock in time for the year's biggest shopping season. Some retailers have even shared specific times for when more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console will get added for the Xbox fans out there.

Even Xbox's Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart admitted during a talk at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference stock of the new consoles will be scarce through early 2021, so the console will definitely be hard to find over the next month or two, and even harder to get shipped to you before Christmas.

Here's where you should look if you want to get a new Xbox console before 2020 is over.

Walmart

Walmart has been one of the more consistent retailers for restocking the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and it looks like they will do it yet again ahead of Black Friday. Walmart's Black Friday ad confirms that new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X stock will be available at 7 p.m. Eastern on November 25, 2020 .

This is one of your last major chances to get a new console before Christmas, so be sure to keep an eye on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Walmart store pages to get a new console as soon as they go live.

Best Buy

Best Buy is yet another retailer that has confirmed that more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X stock will be available once their Black Friday sale begins. Best Buy's Black Friday sale begins on November 22 , though a starting time has not gotten shared. Deals will be updated for Thanksgiving on November 26 and Cyber Monday on November 28, so it's possible that new Xbox consoles will get added on those days as well.

If you want to get your next-gen Xbox console from Best Buy, you'll need to keep an eye on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S web pages all day on the days new deals go live. As specific times aren't available, it's best to track these deals with something like OctoShop that will let you know right when it's restocked.

Target

Target is a bit of an oddity as it is sharing its new Black Friday deals weekly. As such, we won't know when exactly new consoles will be available until next week most likely. That said, there have been reports on Twitter that small quantities of Xbox Series X consoles are showing up in stores, so you may want to check your local store. Regardless, keep an eye on Target's online store pages for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as Black Friday approaches.

Microsoft Store

If you want to cut out the middleman, your best option would be to get the console straight from Microsoft. Unfortunately, they aren't restocking as frequently as Sony Direct and aren't currently selling any new units. Still, some new consoles may pop up on the storefront ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, so keep an eye on Microsoft's own store.