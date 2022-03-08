Here's exactly when you can start playing WWE 2K22

The wait for WWE 2K22 is nearly over. After the disastrous release of WWE 2K20 in 2019, 2K Sports and Visual Concepts decided to take extra time to ensure the next game meets expectations. A lot is riding on this new installment, but based on what we’ve seen so far, it seems to be a step up from the previous entry. But when can you start playing it? And what do you get for pre-ordering? Here’s everything you need to know about diving into WWE 2K22.

When is the WWE 2K22 release time?

The standard version of WWE 2K22 will launch on March 11, 2022, across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In North America, digital editions of the game will go live at Midnight Eastern on March 11, with pre-loading beginning on March 9, 2022. If you plan on getting a physical edition, your mileage may vary depending on the retailer.

You can, however, gain access to the game early if you purchase more expensive editions of WWE 2K22.

Can you play WWE 2K22 early?

Buying certain versions of the game will give you three-day early access. 2K

Purchasing either the Deluxe Edition or the nWo 4-Life Edition of WWE 2K22 gives you three-day early access to the game. Both of these versions have already gone live as of 6 a.m. Eastern on the morning of March 8, 2022.

Keep in mind, you can buy a digital version of the Deluxe Edition to gain early access. This means you won’t have to worry about retailers running out of stock.

Is there a WWE 2K22 pre-order bonus?

It pays to pre-order WWE 2K22. 2K

There is a WWE 2K22 pre-order bonus for all versions. It comes with the following in-game items:

Undertaker Immortal Pack (including three Undertaker attires)

MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker

SuperCard Limited Edition cards for Rey and Dominik Mysterio (physical edition only)

Starcade ‘96 Rey Mysterio Pack (next-gen only)

What are the different versions of WWE 2K22?

There are several versions of WWE 2K22. 2K

As always, there are multiple versions of the latest WWE game, featuring various goodies, and perks. Here’s what’s in store:

Standard Edition for last-gen ($60)

Copy of game for PS4, Xbox One

Cross-gen bundle ($80)

Copy of Standard Edition for PS4/PS5 or Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S

Starcade ‘96 Rey Mysterio Pack (next-gen only)

Deluxe Edition ($100)

Copy of game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC

Three-day early access

Season Pass (access to all five DLC packs)

Undertaker Immortal Pack

Starcade ‘96 Rey Mysterio Pack (next-gen only)

SuperCard Limited Edition cards for Rey and Dominik Mysterio (physical edition only)

nWo 4-Life Edition ($120)

Copy of game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC

Three-day early access

Playable nWo versions of “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Syxx, & Eric Bischoff

nWo bonus content (WCW PPV venues, MyFACTION Gold pack, nWo Wolfpac Championship)

Season Pass (access to all five DLC packs)

Undertaker Immortal Pack

Starcade ‘96 Rey Mysterio Pack (next-gen only)

What is the WWE 2K22 file size?

A day-one patch will address a number of issues. 2K

The WWE 2K22 file size will be around 47 GB without the day one patch. Once the game is available, you’ll be required to download a patch that will take up around 5 GB of space, meaning you’ll need around 53 GB of room to play.