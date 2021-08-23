WWE 2K22 release date, trailer, roster, and everything we know

Following the release of the disastrous WWE 2K20 , the wrestling series has been in an odd spot.

2K took a year off to refine the next entry, and with the departure of longtime developer Yuke’s, a lot is riding on the success of WWE 2K22. Now with Visual Concepts leading the charge, the studio has to prove itself as the sole developer on the series.

Since WWE 2K22 was revealed in 2021, excitement has been building, despite there being little information about it. At Summerslam 2021, 2K unveiled much more about the upcoming wrestling sim, and there’s plenty to be excited about.

Here’s everything we know about WWE 2K22, from its release date, trailer, roster, and what to expect from it.

When is the WWE 2K22 release date?

Roman Reigns will be featured in 2K22. 2K

As announced during Summerslam 2021, WWE 2K22 will launch in March 2022. This is unheard of for the series, as each entry has always launched in the fall. With the shift to March, does that mean that the WWE 2K series will now launch in the spring going forward?

Since the WWE doesn’t follow a set season like other sports do, the WWE 2K games could theoretically launch at any time of the year. It’s also smart to time the next game’s launch around Wrestlemania, which typically occurs in March or April every year.

Since March isn’t normally as busy as the fall when it comes to video game releases, this could be a great way for the WWE 2K series to stand out.

2K did not give a specific release date aside from the March window but did say we can expect to learn more about WWE 2K22 in January 2022.

Who is in the WWE 2K22 roster?

Edge was confirmed to make his return. 2K

While 2K is still holding the game’s full roster close to the chest, we do have a list of confirmed superstars that will make an appearance in WWE 2K22. The list is as follows:

Bayley

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Carmella

Cesaro

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Finn Balor

Goldberg

Kane

Kofi Kingston

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Ric Flair

Ricochet

Roman Reigns

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

The Miz

More superstars will likely be announced leading up to the game’s launch in March 2022. For now, we know a handful of legends will make an appearance such as Ric Flair and Kane, along with a boatload of other major names like Roman Reigns. And of course, it seems much of the marketing has centered around high-flier Rey Mysterio, who will also be included.

Is there a WWE 2K22 trailer?

There is a trailer! It was revealed at Summerslam 2021, and while it doesn’t depict any gameplay, it did confirm a handful of additional superstars that will be playable in WWE 2K22. You can watch the 30-second trailer above.

What are the WWE 2K22 features?

Rey Mysterio performing his signature “619” move on Cesaro. 2K

WWE 2K22 is exciting, not only because it will mark the first release since 2019, but also because of its features. Publisher 2K confirmed this game will have new controls, improved visuals, and is built on a redesigned engine that will hopefully make for a more immersive sim.

WWE 2K20 was terrible due to its lack of polish and glitches that practically made the game unplayable. Weird hitboxes, terrible visual bugs, and inaccurate commentary plagued the last entry, so there isn’t anywhere for 2K22 to go but up.

Given that Visual Concepts has had ample time and the opportunity to make plenty of improvements, expectations for WWE 2K22 are high.