NBA 2K22 has officially been announced with a full release date. Below, we detail all you need to know about the game including its launch day, cover athletes, editions, pre-order bonuses and more. Are you ready to embark on yet another VC grind this fall? Then you’ve come to the right place.

When is the NBA 2K22 release date?

According to its official announcement release, NBA 2K22 releases September 10, 2021 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. That date may change as it gets closer, but the team at Visual Concepts has typically been pretty good at sticking to its originally announced date.

Is there an NBA 2K22 trailer?

Not yet. Typically fans get their first glimpse at a proper gameplay trailer about one month before launch. There is an “Anyone, Anywhere” teaser clip, but it doesn’t offer any hints as to what the game actually looks like.

This is the closest thing we have to a trailer for NBA 2K22.

What editions are there to pre-order?

This year NBA 2K22 exists across three different editions:

Standard Edition: $60

Cross-gen Bundle: $80

NBA 75th Anniversary Edition: $100

Here’s what each one offers as a pre-order bonus:

Standard

This is the cover that most gamers will see when buying the standard game for $60. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

95-rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

Cross-Gen (Offers access to last-gen and current gen versions of the game within the same console family)

The cross-gen version features last-gen and current-gen versions of the game for $80. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then three per week for four weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

Four Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

75th-anniversary bundle (also offers cross-gen benefit between same console family)

Spend $100 and you can get the 75th anniversary edition that honors three of the NBA’s most influential Big Men. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

100,000 VC

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

Four Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

Who are the NBA 2K22 cover athletes?

Buy NBA 2K22 at GameStop, and you can get this WNBA-themed cover featuring Candace Parker. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

As seen above, standard and cross-gen bundles feature Luka Dončić. The 75th-anniversary version has atwork with legendary Big Men Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant. If you buy the Standard Edition at GameStop, there’s also a version with WNBA superstar Candace Parker on the front.

What about the NBA 2K22 soundtrack?

While a soundtrack for the game has not been revealed at the time of publication, one can expect those details to arrive in late July or early August based on how these games are generally promoted. It’ll be announced via a playlist on Spotify when the time comes.

When will we learn about other modes like MyTeam and MyCareer?

Just like in past years, 2K and Visual Concepts will be rolling out new NBA 2K22 details over the next several weeks. Here’s a rough estimate of what to expect based on previous launches.

A gameplay-focused blog in mid-August

A MyTeam-focused blog the third week in August

A MyCareer-focused blog at the end of August

Will there be an NBA 2K22 demo?

NBA 2K fans have made a habit out of downloading the latest game’s yearly demo to get a first look at the MyPlayer builder, its badges and potential god builds for the upcoming game. The demo for NBA 2K21 was released around August 24, so we expect a similar release time frame this year give or take a few weeks. Even though the 2K21 demo was a bit light compared to past years, we’d be surprised if 2K ditched it altogether.