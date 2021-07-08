Everything you need to know about Lost Judgment pre-orders

Lost Judgment , the sequel to 2018’s detective Yakuza spinoff, is coming soon.

The Judgment spinoff series will carry the torch introduced in the Yakuza games, keeping in line with the action brawler combat — while the mainline series will be turn-based going forward (as introduced in 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon).

Sega showed off more Lost Judgment footage during a July 8 PlayStation State of Play presentation and opened pre-orders for the upcoming detective game ahead of its fall release.

During the showcase, several different versions of Lost Judgment were announced, including a Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Digital Ultimate Edition — all with fancy goodies to enhance your experience.

Here, we’ll go through all versions of the game, where to pre-order, and how much each will cost.

Lost Judgment digital pre-order guide

Lost Judgment will come in multiple editions that are available to preorder now.

All of the special editions for Lost Judgment will be available digitally, featuring numerous in-game items including story expansions, character boosts, and even early access. The digital editions can be preordered through the PS Store or the Microsoft Store right now.

Below are all of the versions you can preorder through digital storefronts.

Standard Edition — $59.99

Quick Start Support Pack – A pack of useful items to kickstart your investigation.

Digital Deluxe Edition — $69.99

Early Access starting September 21

Quick Start Support Pack

Detective Essentials Pack – Enhance Yagami’s tools of the trade with a wide variety of lifestyle and detective items.

School Stories Expansion Pack – Deepen your interactions with the school’s clubs with a set of items for each club activity.

Digital Ultimate Edition — $89.99

Early Access starting September 21

Quick Start Support Pack

Detective Essentials Pack

School Stories Expansion Pack

Story Expansion Pack - Introduces a new story set in Kamurocho and Ijincho.

Lost Judgment physical edition pre-order guide

A physical steelbook will be available as a preorder bonus through GameStop.

Lost Judgment will launch physically and can be preordered through retailers such as Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and Amazon. GameStop customers will receive an exclusive steelbook as a preorder bonus, as well (while supplies last).

Standard Edition — $59.99

Take note that all standard editions of Lost Judgment, regardless of platform, will cost $59.99. Many games for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are being sold at $69.99, but that is not the case with Lost Judgment. The game supports Xbox Smart Delivery, as well as a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5.

No physical special editions have been announced, so if you want extra goodies, you’ll have to buy the game digitally.