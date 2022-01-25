Wordle 220 has arrived, and after yesterday’s more difficult answer today’s is relatively easy — though that didn’t help me get it any faster.

We’ve already served up a few Wordle guides, including this list of the 20 best starting words (according to math) and a few other Wordle-like games to keep you busy throughout the day. But today, we wanted to try something new and offer some tips and tricks to help you solve the latest puzzle in particular.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Wordle 220.

Wordle 220 clues

Here are a few clues that may help point you in the right direction if you’re struggling but don’t want the actual answer just yet.

Clue #1: The answer to today’s Wordle is edible.

Clue #2: Wordle 220 has two vowels.

Clue #3: Wordle 220 has an S, but it’s not at the end of the word.

(Fun fact: it seems that while the full list of words accepted by Wordle includes plurals ending in S, the shorter list of possible answers excludes plural words — like “beers,’ for example — meaning that the S will rarely appear at the end of the word.)

Anyway, by now hopefully, you’ve solved Wordle 220, but if you haven’t and you’re afraid to end up with an unfinished board, here’s the solution...

Wordle 220 answer

Wordle

As you can see, the answer is Sugar. Despite a strong first guess, this one took me a while to get, mostly because I kept trying to find a word with only one vowel. After confirming that the A was in the fourth slot, I realized there had to be a second vowel and the whole thing pretty much fell into place.

Well, that’s Wordle 220. Hopefully you did better than me, but there’s no shame in asking for help either. Just don’t tell your friends you cheated when you show them your score — and try to make it look like you really tried.