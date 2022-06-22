The next licensed crossover headed to Warzone is one that has been in the works for a while. Finally, after a year’s worth of rumors, The Terminator will make its debut in Call of Duty as a cosmetic skin. The best news is that we won’t have to wait too much longer to get our hands on the new cosmetics. But what will the crossover entail, how much will it cost, and — most importantly — when will it be added to Call of Duty? Here’s what you need to know about The Terminator Call of Duty Operator bundle.

When is the Warzone Terminator release window?

While Activision did confirm the existence of the Terminator Warzone crossover, the publisher has yet to announce an exact release date. It did reveal The Terminator will be coming sometime during the middle of Season 4 and will be added to Warzone and Vanguard.

Season 4 itself began on June 22, 2022, and typically, the Reloaded updates go live around a month later, so it’s likely The Terminator will finally make an appearance on or around July 20. It’s common for Warzone updates to take place on Wednesdays or Thursdays, but it’s best to wait to hear from Activision for an official confirmation.

What are the Warzone Terminator bundle details?

The deadly T-800 from The Terminator series. StudioCanal, Activision

The T-800 and the T-1000 Operator skins will be made available as part of a limited-time bundle and Tracer Pack later this summer. It’s unclear how much the pack will cost, but Tracer Packs normally go for around 2,400 COD Points, which is equal to $20. Generally, Tracer Packs come with other cosmetics like weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Emblems, Stickers, and weapon Charms, but these have yet to be revealed.

What else do we know about the Warzone Terminator crossover?

Robert Patrick as the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. StudioCanal, Activision

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of The Terminator’s inclusion in Warzone. In fact, way back in 2021, as part of the '80s Action Heroes event, it was heavily rumored that the beloved band of cyborgs would make an appearance, though it never came to be. It seems like Activision was simply holding onto the characters until a rainy day.

In the Terminator films, the T-800 is the original cybernetic organism developed by Skynet, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger (while in human form). Then, in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the T-800 battles against the deadly T-1000, a shapeshifting “Nanomorph” able to turn into nearly anything it touches, and even pass through tight spaces, thanks to being made of liquid metal. This character was played by Robert Patrick, and seemingly his likeness will be replicated within Warzone.

Activision has yet to show off the T-800 within the game, but we’ve got our fingers crossed for two different versions: One as the endoskeleton, and one as Schwarzenegger himself. At this point, we’ll have to wait until Call of Duty drops more information, but thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer!